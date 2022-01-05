Genoa – The Crédit Agricole group, which already controls the former La Spezia savings bank in Liguria, may have submitted an offer to the Fitd for Banca Carige.

This is the rumor that is constantly circulating in financial circles while Crédit Agricole Italia, which until a few days ago continued to deny an interest in the Ligurian institute, opposes a “no comment” to the rumor. It was not possible to get a comment froml Interbank Deposit Protection Fund.

The offer of the French, fresh from the acquisition of Creval, would be in contrast to that of Bper, which proposed to the Fitd to take over its share for one euro after a recapitalization of one billion by the Fund.

The proposal of the Banque Verte, in case of presentation, would confirm the interest in the Italian banking system of the French, returning in 2021 from the acquisition of Creval and the minority shares of Friuladria, after having taken over the Rimini Savings Banks in 2018 , Cesena and San Miniato.

Rumors about the fact that Agricole could stand up for Carige, a dossier that the French, having entered the Ligurian data room, are said to have known well and have been studying for some time. But the rumors had been cooled down in mid-December by Maioli: Carige, he said during the Fabi national council, “is a dossier that I know little about and I am unable to give any information. We have no other dossiers” after Creval. To accelerate the games would have been the descent into the field of Bper which on December 14th unexpectedly presented a non-binding offer for approximately 88% of the capital in the hands of Fitd and Ccb, offering a euro and asking the Interbank Fund for recapitalize the bank with a billion in order to pay the restructuring costs without impacting the capital indicators of the Emilians and guaranteeing them double-digit earnings per share growth starting from 2023. The proposal was rejected by the Fitd as the required capital injection exceeded the statutory limits of the fund. At that point Bper had offered to sit at the table to discuss it, removing several of the stakes placed with the original offer, but asking for exclusivity. Faced with the silence of the Fitd, the Emilian bank turned to Consob asking that light be shed on the existence of further proposals or negotiations.

Now the possible offer of the French would open the challenge with the Emilians, who have in Unipol the main shareholder, for the creation of the ‘third pole’ of banking.