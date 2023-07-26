Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/25/2023 – 4:20 pm Share

Banc da California is in advanced talks to buy PacWest. A deal could be announced later today, provided there is no last-minute hurdle, sources say. Both banks are expected to release corporate results on Tuesday, the 25th.

PacWest has been at the center of recent fears about the regional banking system since the failure of three creditors this spring, with the institution plagued by outflows of deposits and a slump in share prices. Banc of California shares also dropped significantly.

Still, both banks came through the recent turmoil in relatively good health, and both stocks rallied somewhat. PacWest sold assets to bolster its balance sheet, while Banc of California remained profitable in the first quarter.

According to the sources, private finance companies Centerbridge and Warburg Pincus plan to contribute capital to help finance the deal.