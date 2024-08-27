Crunchyroll announced that the third season of Banana Around the World will be available on their platform. It looks like fall 2024 will welcome more adorable felines to the pumpkin spice seasonal catalog.

Crunchyroll will release the third season of Banana Around The World in October 2024, but with some publishing details, read on to find out these details.

Banana is run by the Lesprit animation studiobelow is part of the series production staff:

Screenplays: Masahiro Takata and Sei Yoshitsuki.

Director: Kyo Yatate.

An initial simulcast will launch in October, but will continue in a different format. Fans will have to wait to continue watching the neko series. Remember that Red Cat Ramen was released in the summer 2024 season and is also streaming on Crunchyroll.

The first two seasons of Bananathe anime of kittens, are available on the platform, Remember that each one has 13 episodes, each chapter lasts about three minutes.so it’s a mini series. Are you ready to dive into the cuteness of beautiful kittens living adventures in a fantasy world? Get ready for fall 2024!

Source: Lesprit studio.

We recommend: Unmissable animes with star kittens

What is Bananya Around The World about?

Crunchyroll describes the series as follows:

”Bananya is back! The mysterious cat who lives inside a banana is back for a new adventure when a ball of light appears. When the ball flashes, a new cat named Baby Sweet appears. The two become fast friends and set off on a grand adventure to discover exciting new places around the world. Join the new friends on their journey!”

Ready for a new cat trip this fall?

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.