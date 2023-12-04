Bananas | The newest Baana was opened in Vallilanlaakso in Helsinki

Vallilanlaakso’s Baana is part of the wider Kalasatama to Pasila tramway and light transport project.

4.12. 21:58

Latest light traffic Baana opened for bikes on Monday. Vallilanlaakso’s Baana is part of the wider Kalasatama to Pasila tramway and light transport project.

The section of bike path and sidewalk that has now been completed extends from Hermann’s beach road and Mäkelänkatu to the landscapes of Vallila, Kumpula and Itä-Pasila. 800 meters are ready, and when completely finished, the track will measure 1.3 kilometers.

The park area, which was closed during construction, was fully opened, Helsinki announced on Monday. The remaining works in Vallilanlaakso will focus on the tram section in the future.

From Kalasatama As part of the Pasilaan project, a bicycle path to Asemapäällikönkatu will also be completed later. In addition, one-way bicycle paths have been built on both sides of the street on the Hermann beach road, which will open to traffic in the spring of 2024.