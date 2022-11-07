Home page World

Of: Anna Lorenz

It is well known that fruit is supposed to be healthy. However, the fact that a special fruit could possibly turn the tide in the fight against the corona virus sounds almost too good to be true.

Munich – The existence of the corona virus is nothing new. Covid-19 has been up to mischief for three years now, and there are now tests and vaccines in the fight against the pandemic pathogen. However, it is repeatedly emphasized that there is no panacea that gives immunity to all variants of the virus. This could now change.

Bananas as the key to turning the corner in the corona pandemic? Researchers make interesting discovery

With bananas. They have always played an important role in the context of the corona pandemic, considering that the lockdown period in particular encouraged millions of people to bake banana bread. Now, however, according to initial studies, it seems that the yellow fruit could contain no less than the key to the decisive turnaround in the corona pandemic.

The problem is that the virus is highly mutable – depending on the mutation, new variants appear, of which it is not known to what extent common vaccines can prevent or mitigate an infection. However, all these virus variants have one thing in common: they carry a special carbohydrate compound on their surface – and this is exactly where the banana protein examined literally comes into play.

Special banana protein prevents corona – and possibly many other serious diseases

The protein that an international research team is now investigating is the lectin H84T-BanLec. This comes from bananas and was used for the investigations in the journal Cell Reports Medicine were published were manipulated by the scientists in such a way that undesirable effects on the body were ruled out.

In animal experiments, the researchers were able to observe that the lectin, which prefers to dock onto carbohydrates, did exactly the same thing with the corona viruses. This in turn makes it impossible for the Covid virus to attach itself to cells. The trick here is that healthy cells do not have any such carbohydrate compounds on their surface, so that an undesirable malfunction of the lectin is unthinkable. It was also observed under the atomic force microscope that the compound that builds the lectin is very variable, so that potential mutations of the coronavirus, such as the current “hound of hell” variant, show little chance of escaping the docking mechanism.

The research can even be transferred to other viruses. SARS, MERS, influenza viruses, but also hepatitis C, HIV, Ebola and herpes all have the structures on their surface to which the lectin connects. The same applies to cancer cells – further investigations are therefore naturally intended. Does the banana contain the remedy for various diseases? It doesn’t look bad at all.