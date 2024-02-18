Drug seizures in shipments of exported bananas increased by 233% according to the Anti-Narcotics Police; Threats to farmers are among the main points of attention for the government

Record seizures of cocaine in Ecuadorian containers in European ports call into question the country's export reputation and trigger debate about security and international collaboration. On August 25, 2023, Spanish authorities seized the largest shipment of cocaine ever recorded in the country: 9.5 tons. The merchandise was hidden inside a container full of bananas coming from Machala, Ecuador.

In July of the same year, in the port of Rotterdam, the largest in Europe, the largest shipment of cocaine in the history of the Netherlands was seized – 8 tons, also hidden in a container of bananas originating in Ecuador. Similar seizures have also occurred in recent years at ports in Italy and Germany. Bananas are Ecuador's second main non-oil export.

According to AEBE (Association of Banana Producers of Ecuador), the South American country exported more than 350 million boxes of bananas in 2023. Given such magnitude, these same exports end up becoming an attractive target for drug trafficking. According to an investigation by the journalistic platform “Connectas”, of the 77 tons of cocaine seized in all Ecuadorian ports, 61% were in cargo of bananas.

Drug seizures in cargo of this type increased by 233%, states the report, citing sources from the Anti-Narcotics Police. Carried out in conjunction with the television channel “TC Television” and published in September 2023, the report raises questions about the effectiveness of government measures to combat drug trafficking.

She denounces the lack of action against the legal representatives of companies involved in cocaine shipments and points out alleged deficiencies in the Ecuadorian judicial system and export regulation and control mechanisms. In November 2023, with the inauguration of Daniel Noboa's government, hope came for a significant change in the situation. “Within the agricultural sector portfolio, we will take all necessary measures”said the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Danilo Palacios.

Investments in security and international cooperation

According to the minister, work to protect the most vulnerable sectors and reduce existing risks is being done through a coordinated effort involving all related entities, including the productive sectors, the Ministries of Interior and Security. The banana industry, in turn, has started investing in security, including the use of satellite tracking seals for containers, according to José Antonio Hidalgo, executive director of AEBE. “Currently, the banana sector invests between 200 and 220 dollars per container in security”he states.

Despite all efforts, Hidalgo recognizes that the problem also depends on supply and demand in the international market. Therefore, he defends a shared responsibility and commitment, especially with the main export markets in the European Union, where almost 30% of bananas are destined.

Last week, the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, met with the mayors of the main European port cities: Antwerp, in Belgium, Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, and Hamburg, in Germany. The meeting sought to develop joint strategies in the fight against drug trafficking.

These ports, fundamental in the maritime trade flow, have stood out as the main entry channels for cocaine from Ecuador to northern Europe. Despite the seizures, the Ecuadorian government and the agricultural industry deny having suffered significant negative economic impacts on the sector due to drug trafficking, violence or the internal armed conflict declared by President Daniel Noboa.

Also a safety issue

However, the growing wave of violence linked to drug trafficking raises concerns in other aspects. Hidalgo expresses fears regarding safety on farms: “We are concerned about the safety of our farms, workers and managers. We are no longer just exposed to the tampered-load scam. This is about the overall safety of employees.”

According to Ángel Rivera, president of Fenacle (National Federation of Agroindustrial Workers, Peasants and Free Indigenous Peoples of Ecuador), violence disproportionately affects the rural population, especially workers in the banana sector. “It's problematic when you come to work with this thought: what will happen when I leave work? What will happen to my family?”

According to Rivera, extortion is one of the main adversities faced by workers, with cases of threats at the entrances to plantations with phrases such as: “Either pay me or we kill the workers“. However, the situation has started to improve thanks to increased police surveillance in such areas, says the union leader. Fenacle seeks to initiate a dialogue with the authorities to implement control measures on access to plantations and offer the necessary support to both companies and their employees.

Betting on the change that the new government is capable of bringing, Rivera is optimistic: “RWe emphasize that things will change with the president's decisions“.

With information from Deutsche Welle.