Estadão Content
06/20/2024 – 11:11

São Paulo, 20 – The prices of bananas, oranges and papayas fell by more than 10% in May in the main wholesale markets in Brazil. For bananas, a weighted average reduction of 24.27% was observed. The biggest drop in prices was recorded at the Supply Center (Ceasa) in Rio Branco (AC), with the price of fruit in May 42.35% lower compared to April. The data is in the 6th Bulletin of the Brazilian Horticulture Market Modernization Program (Prohort), from the National Supply Company (Conab), released this Thursday, 20.

Conab’s research considers the five fruits (orange, banana, papaya, apple and watermelon) with the greatest representation in sales in the main Ceasas in the country and which are most prominent in the calculation of the official inflation index (IPCA).

According to Conab, the negative variation in banana prices is influenced by the increase in national supply, mainly of the dwarf variety from Vale do Ribeira (SP), north of Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina.

The silver banana also saw a drop in prices due to competition with the nanica. Furthermore, the two varieties had their demands reduced due to competition with tangerine poncã, a seasonal fruit that many consumers choose in exchange for bananas. In June, there is a tendency for the silver variety to exert influence to maintain prices at lower levels, as an increase in production is expected from June onwards.

For papaya, the increase in supply in the producing areas of Espírito Santo and Bahia for both varieties, mainly papaya, influenced the drop in prices, especially in the first 20 days of May. In the weighted average, the reduction reached 15.81%. Even though the quantity of product offered wholesale falls in June, the tendency is for there to be no increase in prices due to both the volume of fruit circulating in the markets and the low temperatures from the beginning of winter, which discourage the consumption of papaya.

In the case of orange, Conab found prices 13.33% lower in the weighted average. This scenario, however, should not be repeated in June, according to Conab. At the end of May, fruit prices reversed their downward behavior and this scenario of increasing prices should continue.

The assessment is that juice stocks are low and the harvest must be controlled to supply the domestic and foreign markets, as the volume stored will tend to fall or remain stable due to the balance between high demand and little raw material to manufacture the product.

The price of apples rose in May and fluctuations in supply in most Ceasas, due to the control carried out by the grading companies.

As for watermelon, Conab observed an increase in prices and a drop in the total volume sold. “The São Paulo and Bahian harvests were completed and production in Goiás increased, but still timidly compared to the previous year. Demand is negatively impacted by the cold”, explained the state-owned company.

Vegetables

Among vegetables, Conab’s research also considers the five products (potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes and lettuce) with the greatest representation in sales in the main Ceasas in the country and which are most prominent in the IPCA calculation.

The price of lettuce, onions and tomatoes fell in May. In the case of hardwood, according to Conab, the current situation is one of reduced consumption and, for now, favorable conditions for production and harvesting. With milder temperatures, the production of hardwoods, especially lettuce, develops better, also favoring the quality of the product. However, lower temperatures influence lower consumption.

After a long period of upward trend, onion prices fell. The weighted average fell 9.11% in relation to the April average. In May, “bulb supply is carried out in a decentralized manner, one of the factors that influence this reversal of product price behavior. Still, even with the drop seen, prices remain high.”

Tomato prices also fell after 3 months of highs. In May, even with lower supply than in April (-3.5%), prices were lower. According to Conab, with the winter harvest on the market gradually gaining strength, supply tends to remain in flux, putting downward pressure on prices. However, at this time, the producer has greater control over the quantity of product he puts on the market.

Potatoes and carrots saw an increase in prices. The biggest increase was seen for potatoes, which, in the weighted average, showed an increase of 39.94%. The supply of the tuber was insufficient to meet demand due to the change between the wet harvest and the drought. A fact that was aggravated by the heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul, which affected not only production, but also the harvesting and transportation of the product.

A new price increase was seen for carrots. “The demand pressure is explained by the smaller quantity of roots sent by Minas Gerais, the largest national producer”, argued Conab. There is a tendency, however, for this scenario to reverse. “In the first ten days of this month, the increase in mining supply is already influencing prices in the wholesale markets, with Ceasas already registering a decrease in prices”, noted the state-owned company.