A survey carried out by Precifica, a company specialized in pricing solutions, such as e-commerce price monitoring, shows that the value of the basic food basket in the metropolitan region of São Paulo fell 3.18% in September, from R$ R$ 683, 80 to R$662.05. According to the latest indices, inflation continues to decline and this is the third consecutive decrease of the year.

In retrospect, in July, there was the first drop of 1.98% and, in August, of 6.98%. The Precifica index, based on e-commerce in Greater São Paulo, differs from the official index measured by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The IPCA-15, a preview of inflation, increased by 0.35% in September, on average for the country, and by 0.39% in Greater São Paulo.

Considering only the “Food and beverages” group, IBGE also recorded the third consecutive drop in the year, with (-0.77%) in the period, in the national measurement.

It is important to highlight that the IBGE numbers involve different products and services and not just the basic food basket, in addition to including prices for various types of establishments, physical and virtual, which justifies the difference. The national average of 0.35% in September was influenced by the rise in gasoline prices.

The study carried out by Precifica involved 13 items available on five major e-commerce platforms from supermarket companies operating in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The survey covers the same items adopted by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies). The difference is that Precifica monitors the price of refined salt, but does not monitor the price of French bread, while Dieese monitors the price of bread, but not salt.

Banana drops almost 14%

With a drop of 13.3%, bananas are the food with the biggest drop in the group of items surveyed in September. In addition to fruit, potatoes, beans, milk and butter fell by 13.1%, 7.9%, 7.6% and 1.2% respectively.

Tomato is the new villain

With an increase of 11.1%, tomatoes are the villain of September. But you are not alone: ​​rice (5.3%), sugar (2.3%) and wheat flour (0.9%) also increased. Coffee powder, beef, oil and refined salt showed no variation.