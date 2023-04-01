Banana Joe is the film broadcast this evening, Saturday 1 April 2023, at 21.25 on Rete 4. The 1982 film is directed by Steno (pseudonym of Stefano Vanzina), starring Bud Spencer. Below is the plot, the cast and where to see it in streaming.

The action takes place in Amantido in an unspecified South American Republic, where Banana Joe carries out his trade in bananas which he exchanges with other products for his protégés, the natives of the village. One day a boss of the underworld arrives who would like to set up an industry – colonization of Amantido. Joe, who doesn’t have a license to trade, clashes with the bureaucratic offices of the region, is forced to do military service and even ends up in prison. But everything will settle down and the sinewy Joe will return to his family and resume his trade after having routed, needless to say, all the gang that opposed him.

Banana Joe: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Banana Joe? Here are all the actors (the protagonist is Bud Spencer, then we find Marina Langner, Mario Scarpetta, Gianfranco Barra, Enzo Garinei, Giorgio Bracardi, Gunther Philipp) and the related characters interpreted.

Bud Spencer – Banana Joe

Marina LangnerDorianne

Mario ScarpettaManuel Pezzullo

Gianfranco Barra as Señor José Torcillo

Enzo Garinei: eng. Moreno

Giorgio Bracardi as Sergeant José Felipe María Martiño

Gunther Philipp: tailor

Carlo Reali: Police Captain

Salvatore Basile: Police officer

Nello Pazzafini: truck driver from Torcillo

Maurizio Giustini: Diego

Eolo Capritti: Colonel Julio García Alonso Moreno y Mendoza

Giovanni Cianfriglia: man of Torcillo

Benito Pacifico: man of Torcillo

Sergio Smacchi: man from Torcillo

Marcello Verziera: man of Torcillo

Gisela Hahn: TV announcer

Streaming and TV

Where to watch the movie Banana Joe on TV? The film is broadcast, starting at 21.30, tonight – Friday 1 April 2023 – on Rete 4. To see it, therefore, just tune into the fourth channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 104 key on your remote control.

But the film is also available for streaming. As? On Mediaset Play, the famous Alfa streaming platform, present both on the official website and in the form of an app for iOS and Android. Mediaset Play is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop down menu and select Network 4.