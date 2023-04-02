The pools have been broken. The page for the last day of March has fallen from the calendar and the name of the new owner of Banamex is still unknown. The market and financial analysts were expecting this date, set by Citi’s own executives as the maximum period expected to meet the buyer of the fourth bank in Mexico, but the transaction has not yet closed. In the sale process, valued between 7,000 and 10,000 million dollars, the owner of Grupo México and the second richest man in the country, Germán Larrea, and the banker Daniel Becker are still in contention. However, the disincorporation of the consumer banking businesses through a public offering on the Mexican Stock Exchange is not ruled out either.

In January 2022, the US conglomerate announced that it would cease to operate consumer banking and for small and medium-sized companies in the country as part of its global strategy of divestment of non-strategic assets. Along with retail banking, other lines of business were also put up for sale, such as Afores and their cultural heritage. More than a year after the sale process was made public, the future of the more than 33,000 workers at the financial institution remains a mystery. According to the National Banking and Securities Commission, until January of this year, Banamex was the fourth bank by assets in the country with an 11% stake in the financial system, behind only BBVA, Santander and Banorte, when the sale process the institution had a 12.3% market share.

Felipe Carvallo, Moody’s vice president and analyst for Mexican banking, explains that the negotiation has become complicated in the details because it has to determine which deposits each party keeps. “You have to take into account that the bank is very large, it has considerable market shares, which have to be taken into account, what is the effect on competition, also the bank, Citibanamex, comes with high operating costs,” he says. .

Although the specialist rules out that the recent news of bank bankruptcies such as Silicon Valley Bank have affected the Banamex purchase process, he acknowledges that, in the midst of this environment of high rates, there is a high degree of operational demand within the bank, a factor that is surely within the parameters considered in this transaction. “Citibanamex’s strengths were not affected, it is a very strong bank with high profitability, with a very attractive customer base, perhaps there was general nervousness at first, but Citibanamex is a very different bank and this is a very affordable purchase. long term”, ditch.

For the Moody’s analyst, another factor complicating the transaction is that Citi will not completely leave the country, on the contrary, it will operate in Mexico in wholesale banking, focused on the highest-yield institutional businesses. “They are making a decision, from their parent company, that abroad they want to have a bank focused on the hot sale, they are going to continue to have a presence in Mexico, so they are also very interested in the transaction being done well, in being left with a solid and profitable bank in the country. The division, the negotiations, with the authorities are very important, it is not only the price, but having an adequate presence in the country, because they are not leaving”, comments Carvallo.

At this point in the process, the Government has only requested diligence in the change of command when the new owner of Banamex is made known. “We are interested in the bank, when a buyer with whom they have already reached an agreement arrives, quickly so that there are no issues of instability or bad expectations within the institution,” said the Secretary of Finance, Rogelio Ramírez de la Or, at the National Banking Convention last March.

Benjamín Álvarez, an analyst at CI Banco, agrees that since the announcement of the sale it was predicted that it would be a long and complex process. “It is a failure for the current CEO of Citi, Jane Fraser, perhaps now we have to wait until the call with investors for the results of their results to the first quarter of the year to know if they do have a strong position of a buyer”, he mentions he.

The specialist warns that despite these external turbulences and complexities, the banking business is one of the most profitable in Mexico due to penetration and, specifically, Banamex represents a great brand, with a long history in the country. “It has been very complex because there is a lot of technology and many systems that are married to Citi, and perhaps whoever wants to buy it is not obliged to have it, even if the people of Citi want it that way. Often times, intangible assets are the hardest to sell,” he concludes.

The institution has undergone numerous transformations during its 138-year history: from nationalization, through the privatization of the bank in the 1990s and until its sale to the American Citigroup in 2001. Now, after two decades, the American conglomerate will pass the baton to it to a new owner, a name that is still a question mark.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country