A CitiBanamex branch in Mexico City. Moses Paul (DARK ROOM)

“We do need a bank,” said the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a few weeks ago, in one of his regular morning conferences at the National Palace. The Executive launched this phrase when he saw a window of opportunity to make an offer for the assets that Citi has on the table for Banamex. The US conglomerate, however, has already made the decision to get rid of the bank through an offer on the Stock Market that it will launch in 2025, a decision that complicates the Government’s commitment to participate. It is not impossible for the government to seek to buy the country’s fourth largest bank by assets in this initial public offering (IPO), but it is unlikely, according to several analysts.

Even so, the Ministry of Finance has announced that it is already evaluating whether the purchase of Banamex can bring benefits to the country. The Undersecretary of Finance declared to Reuters, that Mexico already has different development banks with which the convenience of association with Banamex can be crossed. The Banco del Bienestar which helps process government welfare payments and has some 2,000 branches. “He is a natural candidate to be able to make the best use of Banamex’s assets and structure,” said the federal official.

Since its inception, this Government has bet on greater participation in strategic economic areas: from energy, by strengthening Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), through the aeronautical sector with the upcoming creation of an airline in the hands from army. In the financial sector, one of the most ambitious projects of the federal Administration has been the transformation, in June 2019, of the Banco del Ahorro Nacional y Servicios Financieros (Bansefi) under a new emblem: Banco del Bienestar. However, almost four years after its creation, the second-tier financial institution has closed the credit line and has also slowed down the goal of opening branches. At the start of the project, 7,000 banks were raised and now the objective has been reduced. to 3,000 service points.

Viri Ríos, a public policy specialist, explains that, although at this time, due to pending health, education and infrastructure issues, it would not be a good time for the Government to acquire a bank like Banamex —with more than 1,200 branches— Nor is a state bank ruled out to encourage better conditions in the national financial system for the less commercially attractive segments of the middle and lower-middle classes. “A public bank could provide financial services to people and clients that today are not attractive to private banks and could exert pressure for more competition in the lower class segments, which are currently not served by private banks. The worst rates, the worst conditions of access to credit are given by banks that target the lower middle classes and the reason they can do that is because there is no competition”, comments the also columnist for EL PAÍS.

Carlos González, director of Monex Analysis, points out that it is possible that the Government intends to participate in the offer on the Stock Market, but he does not consider it to be the most convenient. “The government is an authority, what should it do with a commercial bank, and mismanagement could represent a risk in terms of non-performing loans,” he asserts. The expert also indicates that the next government would compare the assets of the fourth country dearly with the country’s assets, a transaction that would entail a risk of greater indebtedness in the long term.

According to the Goldman Sachs brokerage, Banamex’s consumer business could be worth up to 7.9 billion dollars on the stock market. Recently, Jane Fraser, director of Citi, stressed that going to the financial market is the best option to abandon a long process of selling its Mexican retail business.

The director of the financial sector of the Centro de Estudios Espinosa Yglesias (CEEY), Enrique Díaz-Infante, warns that in the event that the Government bet on making an attractive offer for Banamex and acquiring it, it poses more risks than opportunities. The specialist points out that the financial inclusion that could promote a Banamex acquired by the Government, on the contrary, will increase the public deficit and, over time, would affect the socioeconomic well-being of the rest of the population.

“The market failure that Banco del Bienestar is trying to solve is the country’s low financial inclusion. The levels of savings, credit, insurance and Afores are low in the government. Promoting the penetration of these services in the popular segment justifies the intervention of the State for reasons of poverty. The problem is that Banamex branches are not in poor and excluded areas, but in areas populated by clients with medium and high purchasing power. This segment does not require the intervention of the State to be served ”, he concludes.

