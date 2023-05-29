In light of a long history of disagreements over citibanamexPresident Lopez Obrador In recent weeks, it has waged a new episode of a battle to acquire at least the majority shareholding of that financial institution. He even put on the table that the operation be carried out through the Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior (Bancomext). After an intense period of jerks and feints, said proposal was rejected by that international corporation, which deferred its sale project until 2025, awaiting new faces in the Mexican government.

According to sources close to the process consulted by this space, the announced listing on the stock market to place the shares of citibanamex, under the leadership of a majority investor, removes the possibility that it is Mexican capital. These sources referred to the possibility that such a role could be carried out by Brazilian banks, particularly Itaú or Nubank.

This is a new head-on clash with López Obrador. In 2001 and subsequent years, he had already embarked on a dispute over the sale of the then Banamex -directed by Roberto Hernández and Alfredo Harp- to Citigroup, for 12,000 million dollars, also through the stock market, without paying taxes, as allowed by law. In 2006, the issue generated harsh messages from Tabasco during his first presidential campaign.

More than 20 years after that sale, the issue returned to the public agenda. In January 2022, when it was announced that the assets of citibanamex aimed at consumer banking (cards, mortgage loans, accounts, Afore, among others), within the administration Lopez Obrador there was a confrontation between those who saw an operation with global logic among large investors, and those who called for the recovery of the mixed banking model of the 70s and 80s, which sought to support public development projects, but resulted in a huge crisis of the system financial.

As I have shared with you in this same space, towards the summer of last year a strategy was launched in favor of the purchase, which included questions from “patiños” in the morning conferences and leaks in journalistic columns. It was possible to know that among the main promoters was Pablo Gomeza veteran left-wing leader since the days of the Mexican Communist Party, an experienced legislator and current head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Collaborators close to Pablo Gomez They told this space in October that “it does not deny or confirm” such management on this issue with López Obrador, but they indicated that he maintains the conviction that an operation of this type “would significantly cushion the looting caused by Fobaproa”, which a financial cost equivalent to 100,000 million dollars has been passed on to the country.

The opposing side to this eventual operation has been headed by the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramirez de la Oas well as by Alfonso Romo, former head of the Office of the Presidency. Both have sought to dissuade Lopez Obradorarguing that it could be ruinous for public finances, in a particularly unstable environment.

The red lights increased when the buyer was considered to be Bancomext, that loads the effects of the increasing deficit in the commercial balance of Mexico before the countries with which it maintains commercial agreements. This year alone, Bancomext will contract debt for almost 60,000 million pesos, since it loses money every time it grants a loan.

According to versions that emerged from financial market sources, Lopez Obrador has exposed its intention to buy citibanamex (which may recover the name of Banamex that it had until 2001), in private meetings with the executive director of that corporation, Jean Fraser, on at least two occasions.

One of them occurred last August, during Fraser’s visit to the country, when he attended a meeting at the Palace. The same sources indicated that the President proposed there that his government lead a joint operation with Mexican investors, but controlling at least 51% of the shares. Fraser argued that the sale modality defined by the company’s shareholders explicitly blocked the participation of any State. Another argument of hers would have been that an important segment of national and international private investors would feel discouraged from participating in this operation having a government as the majority partner.

