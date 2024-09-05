Kodansha and the developer Ichimatsu Suzuka they announced the release date for BAN: The Prologue of GUCHA GUCHAThe title will be available starting from next October 23rd exclusively on PC via Steam. As previously anticipated this survival horror will be divided into two parts, in the first we will have to venture through the horrors of Mount Utaga while in the second we will have to escape from a very dangerous killer that will chase us relentlessly.

We leave you now with a new teaser trailer for the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

BAN: The Prologue of GUCHA GUCHA – Teaser

Source: Kodansha