Pakistan’s Imran Khan government has removed the ban on Chinese short video making app Tiktop. The Pakistan government had banned Tittock this month, accusing them of spreading obscenity and promoting indecency. Now the news is coming that Ticketcock has blocked the accounts of all those users who used to put pornographic videos on their account and spread unethical things.

TickTock Policy Change

Pakistan-based Tiktok officials said that they have improved their content policy keeping in mind the terms of the Imran Khan government, so that no obscene and objectionable content is circulated. Let me tell you that such news was started last week that Tiktok has absorbed its bags from Pakistan and after India and America, now it is not going to melt in Pakistan either, but now news is coming that Tiktok But the ban has been lifted by the Government of Pakistan.



Ticketcock helpless in front of Imran Khan government

Tiktok is very popular in Pakistan

A spokesperson of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has stated that TikTok is willing to abide by local regulations and change its policy, so that no further obscenity and indecency is spread in Pakistan through TikTok. TikTok has 20 million users in Pakistan and for the last one year it is the most downloaded app in Pakistan after Facebook and WhatsApp.

Ban in India and America

A few months ago, in the face of a border dispute with China, the Indian government banned Tiktok forever in the country. Tittock had over 100 million users in India. Later, the US also banned TickTalk. In the US, Microsoft tried to buy TicketLock, but the deal was not finalized. Tiktok is quite popular among youth and it is also a source of income for thousands of users.