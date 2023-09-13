DThe Federal Association for Erotic and Sexual Services reportedly rejects the proposal by Union faction deputy Dorothee Bär to ban the purchase of sex in Germany. Such a ban on purchasing sex would lead to even worse working conditions for sex workers in precarious situations, association spokesman Kolja-André Nolte told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “In plain language: Those who are actually supposed to be saved must remain in sex work.” This affects those without a career alternative. The association is quoted by the Editorial Network Germany (RND) as making similar statements.

The CSU politician Bär had previously spoken out in favor of banning the purchase of sex in Germany in order to better protect affected women. “Germany has developed into the brothel of Europe. “Germany is now also very attractive worldwide as a country for sex tourism,” Bär told “Bild”. According to their estimate, there are currently around 250,000 prostitutes nationwide.

According to reports, the Greens in the Bundestag also do not share the initiative. “We Greens are critical of a ban on buying sex,” said women’s policy spokeswoman Ulle Schauws. The Union is making it too easy for itself. “We know that a ban puts prostitutes at risk of being pushed into illegality.”

Since the introduction of the Prostitution Act in 2002, prostitution in Germany is no longer immoral, but a normal business. The red-green coalition at the time wanted to use the law to improve the legal and social situation of prostitutes – but from an expert perspective, the opposite effect sometimes occurred.