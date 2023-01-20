The cabinet intends to ban animals that suffer seriously from their ‘cute’ appearance. These are, for example, pugs or cats with folding ears.

The animals are now usually chosen for their “cute” appearance, says the Ministry of Agriculture. But they permanently suffer from their appearance. For example, a pug can breathe badly due to the short muzzle and he has to constantly gasp for breath. Cats with folding ears suffer from an associated cartilage defect.

The ministry has not yet listed which animals will be banned exactly. The intention is to start with a small list, to be supplemented in the future based on research. Minister Piet Adema wants to ban the keeping and showing of these animals in advertisements and on social media, which automatically prohibits trading. ‘We make life miserable for innocent animals, purely because we think it’s ‘beautiful’ and ‘cute’. That touches me and I know that many Dutch people feel the same way,’ says Adema. See also Entry into Austria only with high hurdles

It doesn’t mean that everyone with a pug should immediately part with their pet. The animal may just stay until it dies, but after that no new one may come. The ministry expects that the eventual disappearance of these animals in the Netherlands will therefore take many years.

Chipping cats

It is the second drastic measure by the ministry on pets in a short time. Yesterday the minister announced that all house cats must be microchipped, in the fight against stray cats.