The new point inserted by the FIA ​​in is still generating a lot of discussions Sporting Code as of 2023, which forbid to all pilots to be able to express comments of a political, religious or personal nature except with prior permission from the Federation itself. A change, introduced last December, which was met with a lot of criticism both in the world of F1 and in the sporting world in general, indicated as a sort of violation of the right to freedom of speech or thought on various sensitive issues such as LGBT+ rights , racism and gender equality, to name a few.

The FIA’s decision was also commented on by the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff. The Austrian manager, who has as his own pilot Lewis Hamilton (one of the most open from a political-social point of view and which had already entered into conflict with the FIA ​​on the prohibition of the use of jewels), however hopes that a middle ground can be found with the Federation, appealing to the President Mohammed Sulayem to find less drastic solutions.

“We have to see how the situation develops – said the Austrian in a statement reported by The Sun – we are aware that sport is not here to mix with politics, but on the contrary to unite. I have no doubts that Mohammed and the FIA ​​have good intentions and want to take the right path. It’s just about align with pilots who have been more outspoken in the past. When Lewis has spoken to Mohammed in the past, the discussion has always ended on a positive note, so when people sit around a table together I don’t think things will be as harsh compared to how they were written“.