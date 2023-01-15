Prohibiting petrol cars and open fireplaces for new residents of a neighborhood in Den Helder is simply possible in the Netherlands in 2023. Or maybe not?

The hashtag #fuss is again not from the nitrogen-rich air. In Den Helder, the plan is to develop “Tillandhof 2prohibiting future residents from having an internal combustion engine car or building a fireplace in their homes. This has of course to do with the environment and the like, in particular in this case the emission of nitrogen.

Because the Netherlands has very strict standards in the field of nitrogen, we ‘can’t’ build houses. Or at least, it is all possible in a literal sense, but it is not allowed by the wokies. And so emergency measures are taken. On paper, prohibiting people from driving an ICE and burning the fireplace saves a few grams of emissions. And every little bit helps. You can hardly blame the creators for coming up with these kinds of plans.

But some do. Local politicians, even those from the traditional left (PvdA and GroenLinks), consider it an infringement of free choice:

It is now included in an urban development plan. Before you know it, it will be in the deeds of sale and we will have made it into municipal policy. Including in a purchase deed that there should be no fireplace is a step too far for us at the moment. It is also inconsistent to prohibit future residents from owning such (gasoline) cars. Pieter Blank of the local PvdA

Well, if even those clubs think it’s going far, then you actually know enough. It is also quite loose on Social Media. One wonders whether the brains in Den Helder know how much an electric car costs. Actually, probably just the local Tesla dealer store in favor of the plan.

But yes, now there is still the fuss. The undersigned predicts that in about three years this will simply be regarded as ‘normal’. As the CEO of Citroën said aptly: five years ago, if you dropped your children off at school in a big SUV, you were the man. If you do the same now, you are a terrorist. Whose deed.

