In Russia, a group of deputies from the LDPR party proposed to ban labor migrants from bringing their families into the country. In turn, Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy, and Veterans’ Affairs, believed that this innovation could only do harm.

The bill on banning migrants from bringing their families with them will be introduced by parliamentarians on August 19. According to the document, deputies propose banning entry into Russia for foreigners based on their relationship with a person who works in the Russian Federation. It is specified that this concerns low-skilled specialists who are in Russia under an employment contract or patent.

LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky explained this proposal by the fact that relatives of foreigners working in Russia live in enclaves, speak their own language and treat local residents with disdain. He recalled that such people often do not pay for housing and communal services, accumulate large debts and, thus, create problems for homeowners.

Families of migrant workers must wait for them in their home countries Leonid SlutskyLDPR leader

Meanwhile, the State Duma has already responded to this idea. Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy, and Veterans’ Affairs, expressed the opinion that this ban could only do harm. She recalled that the country currently needs both highly qualified and low-skilled personnel. At the same time, Russians, as a rule, do not want to take positions in the latter group. The parliamentarian added that she sees nothing wrong with allowing migrants who are law-abiding and comply with Russian regulations to move their families to Russia and continue working.

According to Bessarab, Russia has adopted a number of legal acts in case foreigners violate Russian legislation. In some cases, it is even possible to deport a person who has received Russian citizenship. Often, in such cases, all family members leave Russia.

It is simply necessary to monitor compliance with the law – and that’s all, but monitor it strictly, immediately expel people from the territory for those offenses that have already been listed, and perhaps such a list will be expanded Svetlana Bessarab Member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans’ Affairs

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law introducing a new migration regime for the expulsion of illegal migrants. According to the document, the new legal regime can be applied to foreigners who have no legal grounds to be in the country. It is noteworthy that, according to a bill introduced in April, this regime will limit the rights and freedoms of migrants falling under it. This category of citizens will not be able to change their place of residence without the consent of the authorities, drive transport, acquire property, enter into marriages and carry out banking operations.

In addition, the bill shortened the period of visa-free stay in Russia. Now it cannot exceed 90 days during the year.

Before this, the Federation Council approved this law. At the same time, the Prosecutor General’s Office saw in the project the risks of violating the constitutional rights of citizens. Thus, the head of the legal department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Artur Zavalunov, stated that the expansion of police powers for migration control is associated with risks for law-abiding citizens.