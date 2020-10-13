Highlights: Eight months after the lockdown, preparations have started to open the school again from October 19

Currently, a maximum class of three hours will be run daily, during which care will be taken to protect the corona

One Nodal Officer will be appointed for every 20 students in schools to follow the standards of safety

Lucknow

Eight months later, from October 19, preparations have started to open schools in UP again. Currently, a maximum class of three hours will be run daily. During this period, a nodal officer will be appointed for every 20 students in schools to follow the standards of protection from corona. With this, bringing lunchboxes to schools will also be prohibited.

In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, DIOS Dr. Mukesh Kumar Singh gave instructions to all schools. He said that there will not be any food carts around the schools. It will be the responsibility of the school. On receiving this, notice will be issued to the schools.

These will be guidelines

At the meeting, the DIOS said that schools will also have to submit a certificate following the guidelines issued to prevent corona. Apart from this, the district level team will also conduct inspection before the school opens. Nodal officers will be responsible for ensuring sanitation, mask, pulse oximeter, thermal scanning and social distancing in schools.

Will have to be cleaned

The DIOS stated that the schools have been closed for 8 months. In this case, dusty soil has accumulated in the campus. It is fatal in terms of health. In such a situation, the school premises will have to be cleaned and washed. With this, sanitization will also have to be done in every class. DIOS said that all schools must have a spray machine so that sanitization can take place before the opening and after the end of class.

School vehicle fitness is important

Special care has to be taken to clean the water tank and toilets in schools. With this there will be sanitization of school vehicle. It will also be necessary to take a fitness certificate from the RTO of the vehicle.

20 students in a class

Under the guidelines, a class will not seat more than 20 students. Teachers and students will not remove masks during class. With this, there will be no pressure on students to come to school. If possible, a positive message should be given to the students on the campus by lighting a lamp.

Helpdesk will be at the gate

Circles will be made for social distancing at the gate during entry into schools. Kovid helpdesk will be built at the gate itself, in which the complete details of the students will be written. Temperature and oxygen level information will be written after thermal scanning in the register on the help desk.

Will not be able to come by private vehicle

The DIOS said that students should not be allowed to enter their private vehicles. If possible, the guardian came to pick them up and leave. With this, parents who do not have cold, cold, respiratory problems and heart problems should not send them to school.

Project for awareness

The DIOS said that project work should be given to make students aware about Kovid, communicable diseases and road safety. With this, they should be told that after returning from school they have to sanitize themselves at home somehow.

AC will be closed

It was told in the meeting that AC in schools will have to be completely closed. With this, the windows and doors of the class should be kept open.