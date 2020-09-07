Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has announced that he wants to ban the sale of nitrous oxide capsules, which are increasingly used by adolescents as laughing gas. “It’s a satisfaction”, reacts the mayor of Brunoy (Essonne) Bruno Gallier.

The government plans to ban nitrous oxide, used by some as a euphoric. The consumption of “laughing gas” worries more and more. In Brunoy, in Essonne, the mayor has already banned the sale of nitrous oxide to minors since June. “It is a public health issue, there is undoubtedly a prevention effort to be made”, estimated Monday, September 7 on franceinfo Bruno Gallier, the LR mayor of the city.

franceinfo: Was there a lot of consumption in your city?

Bruno Gallier : There is a reality on the ground, you just have to walk on the urban space to discover these small vials. So there is a real subject of public health and public order. That’s why I wanted to pass a decree to prescribe a ban on the sale of this substance to minors. It is a public health issue because this product has a number of very harmful effects on the health of the consumer. As it is very uninhibiting for those who take it, it is also sometimes a public safety problem.

Has this ban had any effects?

It is always delicate since these sales do not necessarily take place directly on minors, they go through internet platforms. The strict ban on minors can be penalized but I think the problem is more general and all the more complex to solve. In my city, it is not possible to issue a ticket since my decree was not validated because it was too general.

Are you satisfied that the government is addressing the subject?

I am very satisfied because things are going in the right direction, despite everything it is a bit late in awareness but the result is there. It was high time because on this kind of subject you can act on your municipality, but I think that the subject is of a national nature and that it must be treated at that level. So, it is a satisfaction. It remains to be seen in what precise ways things can be organized, beyond speech, what concrete measures will be taken, what preventive measures will be implemented.

What would you like?

I think you have to question the product itself. Is it amendable, transformable? Culinary usage means that today it is a product that can be found quite widely. I think there is first an action on the product and then to see how we can undoubtedly limit the purchases of this type of product drastically. There is undoubtedly a prevention effort to be made. Things do not happen only in the field of repression.