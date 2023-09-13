The sale of the iPhone 12 is no longer allowed in France because the telephones emit too much electromagnetic radiation. This radiation can be absorbed by the body to a higher extent than is permitted in Europe. The ban may have consequences for sales in the Netherlands, experts say. “The regulators in Europe work closely together, so this will probably have broad consequences,” says tech expert Michiel Steltman.

The French agency for the regulation of radio frequencies ANFR reports that tests show that the absorption of this radiation by the body has been determined at 5.74 watts per kilogram. However, the European standard is 4.0 watts per kilogram of body weight. “For phones that have already been sold, Apple must take corrective measures as quickly as possible to bring the relevant phones into compliance with the standard,” the regulator said in a statement on its website. “Otherwise Apple will have to recall them.”

Every telephone uses radiation to transmit signals. We use this, for example, to store information. If we reduce the radiation, the phone will work less well. In the European Union, a legal limit value has been set for electromagnetic radiation, says Monique Beerloge of the Electromagnetic Fields Knowledge Platform. "We can't get above that. This has to do with the warming of the body. A little warming is not a problem, but at some point it warms up too much."

This maximum amount has been thoroughly investigated by experts and an exposure limit has been adjusted, says Beerloge. “If you are above that limit, which is prohibited, it does not mean that you will experience heat symptoms. So it doesn’t have to be a problem, but there are people who have difficulty with it and are vulnerable to it. So it is not necessarily harmful, but it is simply not allowed.”

Storm in a glass of water?

Supervisors' tests can always contain variations, says Hans Kromhout, professor of Epidemiology of Health Effects of Electromagnetic Fields. "This agency will have measured different things than the regulator who gave the green light before these devices came onto the market. There can always be a difference of opinion. That is why I think this measure goes very far. I personally think this is a storm in a teacup. These devices are tested and checked very well as standard," says Kromhout. Adding that he 'does not know the ANFR report'. "Mistakes could always have been made."

If it concerns regulation that applies to the whole of Europe, then other member states will also have to do something about it, says Lisette Meij, tech lawyer and owner of Lime Legal. She speaks of a unique step. “I have never heard of an iPhone disappearing from the shelves for this reason. I don’t think it’s good for Apple. Let alone, as a French user, you have a telephone in your possession that does not meet the requirements regarding radiation.”

Apple responds

Apple itself tells the news agency AFP that it disputes the results. According to the American tech group, several independent analyzes have shown that the iPhones did meet the standards. Yet Apple responds to the regulator's call. "That probably has to do with claims. If it turns out that there is a construction error somewhere that is causing the potentially high radiation and they have not intervened despite a warning, then they will have a huge problem." From Wednesday, ANFR employees will check whether the iPhone 12 has indeed disappeared from French stores.

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) refers questions to the Dutch State Inspectorate of Digital Infrastructure, a department of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. This supervisory authority, formerly known as the Telecom Agency, is responsible for a possible ban in our country. A spokesperson could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.