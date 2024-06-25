From the newsroom with Estadão Conteúdoi From the newsroom with Estadão Conteúdo https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-estadao-conteudo/ 06/25/2024 – 14:04

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) announced that it will open a public consultation to debate proposals on more rigorous actions against undisciplined passengers in civil aviation.

According to data from the Brazilian Association of Airlines (Abear), in 2023, 735 incidents of unruly passengers were recorded on aircraft and airports, the highest volume since 2019, an average of two cases per day. 21% of cases involved physical attacks or threats between passengers.

According to Anac, undisciplined behavior represents a threat to operational safety, in addition to causing discomfort and inconvenience to other passengers and crew.

Therefore, Anac’s objective is to propose tougher measures to curb inappropriate behavior at airports, when boarding, disembarking and waiting.

“With the new regulations, the Agency clearly signals that there is no place for undisciplined behavior in civil aviation, giving airlines the power to adopt more emphatic measures to discourage conduct that is harmful to society in Brazilian air transport”, says the agency’s note.

Anac presented the main points of the regulatory proposal that will be included in the public consultation. To know:

Severity rating

This classification considered the assessment of the risk associated with the conduct, taking into account the probability of occurrence, its consequences and the effectiveness of existing mitigation measures. In this way, the most serious conducts were identified as those that present the greatest potential risk to the safety of air operations.

More severe sanctions

In addition to the essential measures implemented for the regular functioning of operations, such as the immediate containment of undisciplined passengers, the normative proposal regulates the possibility that, in cases of very serious conduct, air operators apply a restrictive measure preventing the offending passenger from flying, with duration of 12 months. The measure involves sharing unruly passenger data between operators so that everyone implements the applied restriction.

Clarity

By listing the possible consequences and measures that can be adopted in the event of undisciplined behavior, Anac proposes clear, direct and objective communication so that everyone knows which acts must be prevented and which will be punished. Measures can range from a warning, contacting the police, termination of the transport contract to even inclusion on a no-fly list (no flight list).

Guarantee of full defense and due legal process

Anac will require airlines to provide full defense to citizens who may be included on the no-fly list and will supervise companies in the use of this mechanism.

Public consultation

The agency also states that the deadline for implementing the new rules depends on approval in the public consultation and the progress of the regulatory process itself, and that it is not possible to say in advance when the measure will come into force.

The public consultation will be opened upon its publication in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU), which should take place in the next few days. It will be open for 45 days. To participate, simply access the section on the Anac website with the public consultations underway.