On the night of June 5, a ban on the use of EU airspace by Belarusian airlines and their admission to European airports came into force. It is reported by Interfax…

The corresponding decision of the Council of the European Union was announced on Friday. According to the document, the EU member states must deny Belarusian planes the use of their airspace, as well as permission to land and take off from their territory. At the same time, it is noted that this prohibition “does not apply to cases of the need for an emergency landing or emergency overflight.”

Earlier, the European Union banned European airlines from flying over Belarus after the incident with a Ryanair plane at Minsk airport on 23 May. Then the liner, following the route Athens – Vilnius, was forced to land because of the bomb report. Immediately after landing, Roman Protasevich, an opposition leader and creator of the NEXTA Telegram channel, was detained. In Belarus, he is accused of creating an extremist group and calling for riots after the presidential elections in August 2020.