Biologist Panchin: Facts do not contribute to the spiritual decay of children

The theory of evolution has an evidentiary basis, and facts cannot hinder the spiritual development of the population. This is how bioinformatician, senior research fellow at the A.A. Kharkevich Institute for Information Transmission Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and member of the RAS Commission for Combating Pseudoscience Alexander Panchin assessed the idea of ​​banning Darwin’s theory in Russian schools. He is quoted by “Rise”.

“It’s like saying that the theory of universal gravitation contributes to the decomposition of children, that the idea that two plus two equals four contributes to the decomposition of children. These are simply facts, facts about the real world, established by modern scientists beyond any reasonable doubt,” the popularizer of science said.

In his opinion, the refusal to teach Darwin’s theory in schools will have a detrimental effect on the future generation, and the consequences will be complex. Panchin compared the abolition of Darwinism in Russian schools to the rejection of the achievements of bacteriology.

“For example, that in reality all illnesses arise because we do not pray enough or do not feed ourselves with prana enough, or because the aura becomes the wrong color or the chakras bend. The consequences for the biological education of our schoolchildren will be approximately of the same level,” the source suggested.

Earlier, former Chechen Prime Minister Muslim Khuchiev appealed to Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov to ban Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution in schools and remove its mention from textbooks. According to the politician, Darwin’s theory is erroneous, runs counter to religion, and is the first step in the spiritual corruption of children.