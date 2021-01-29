The conversion of rental apartments into condominiums should be made more difficult. The problem is extremely soft exemptions under pressure from the property lobby.

The subject of the ban on converting rental apartments is emotionally charged. Because every rental apartment in a metropolis that is converted into a high-priced condominium reduces the supply for tenants. Blocking this politically is the right thing to do. An impending transformation is the nightmare of the residents, because even after years of notice you will not find anything equivalent and affordable.

The reference by the property lobby to the fact that many private buyers only want to rent it again does not reassure you: a converted condominium can be used by the owner at any time, each subsequent buyer can terminate long-term tenants after a few months for personal use. Those who rent a condominium live under a sword of Damocles.

It is therefore correct that the planned building land mobilization law should be subject to approval. This gives the authorities the opportunity to refuse to convert rental apartments into condominiums if the houses are in areas with “tight housing markets”. The problem is exemptions that were pushed into the bill at the urging of the property lobby.

The approval for conversion cannot be refused if such a refusal would be “unreasonable” for the owner. What exactly is meant by this is not explained. The regulation must therefore be removed or clarified. The municipal right of first refusal for tenement houses must also be strengthened through a price limit. That is missing, the left rightly demands it.

Millions of people cannot afford to buy an apartment. The coalition has to decide whether it wants an effective tenant protection law or not. The rent brake was a sham law before it was improved. The conversion ban must convince from the start.