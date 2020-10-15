D.he controversial ban on accommodation has only been “sharp” in Germany for a few days – and it is already being overturned by the first courts. The administrative court in Baden-Württemberg considers the ban on staying in hotels to be disproportionate for guests from inner-German risk areas and therefore suspended it in an urgent decision on Thursday. The higher administrative court in Lower Saxony made a similar statement in the afternoon. The judges in Lüneburg also consider the ban to be illegal. The decisions are no longer contestable, so they apply to all hotels in Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony – with immediate effect.

Hotels no longer have to reject guests without a negative corona test who come from an area in Germany where the number of newly infected people is particularly high. The limit is currently 50 new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. The list of these risk areas is getting longer: Cologne, Frankfurt and many Berlin districts, for example, are included.

Benefit not proven

The decisions confirm reservations that lawyers expressed early on against the measure: The sharp cut in freedom of movement is out of proportion to the expected benefit, as hotels with strict hygiene concepts have not yet appeared as hotspots for virus transmission. Lawyers who crack down on the ban argue that it is merely intended to enforce a travel restriction through the back door that otherwise could not be monitored. Another source of displeasure was the fact that travel is still possible when staying with friends and family.





Now the Mannheim administrative judges have also made it clear: the purpose of the intervention and the intensity of the intervention would not be in an appropriate relationship to one another in the case of a ban on accommodation for travelers from risk areas. The state government of Baden-Württemberg has not shown that there is a particularly high risk of infection in hotels, which must be countered with such drastic measures. Rather, the current “driver” of the pandemic is celebrating in larger groups or staying in narrow spaces, such as schools, nursing homes and refugee accommodation.

Blueprint for other dishes?

In hotels, on the other hand, the guests are accommodated spatially separated from each other, it is not clear why they should be particularly restricted. In a main trial, the result could change again if the judges come to a different conclusion after examining all the arguments in depth. None of this is very likely.

The decisions only apply in Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony, because the judges had to assess the provisions there in the state ordinances. They could, however, serve as a blueprint for other courts in which cases on this issue are pending. This makes the legal situation even more confusing. Such a ban does not apply in all federal states, in Saxony the state government has only just overturned it. In addition to the question of where it was introduced, there is now the question of where it still exists – and where it was declared unconstitutional.