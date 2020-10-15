Vacationers from the Recklinghausen district in North Rhine-Westphalia have ensured that the ban on lodging in Baden-Württemberg is overturned. There was also a corresponding court decision in Lower Saxony. In Saxony, the government announced that it would repeal the regulation.

The controversial accommodation ban was overruled by courts in two federal states. Saxony picked it up itself. “Here people are met who have nothing to do with this disease,” said the Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer.

D.he administrative court in Baden-Wuerttemberg granted an urgent application against the ban on accommodation in the state with a ruling on Thursday. So far, this has applied to guests from German regions in which 50 or more new corona cases per 100,000 inhabitants were registered within seven days. The applicants come from the Recklinghausen district in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is above this mark. You had booked a vacation in the Ravensburg district.

The ban on accommodation is temporarily suspended in Baden-Württemberg with immediate effect, as the court announced on Thursday in Mannheim. However, appeals can still be lodged.

The Lower Saxony Higher Administrative Court declared the prohibition of accommodation to be illegal in an urgent procedure. The decision was final, the court announced on Thursday in Lüneburg. The operator of a holiday park had complained.

Saxony is also lifting the ban on accommodation for people from Corona risk areas. The government announced this on Thursday after a conversation with district administrators and mayors from the Free State. The regulation should apply from Saturday. The Saarland is also canceling the ban on accommodation. From this Friday onwards, travelers from domestic hotspots will no longer be required to submit a negative corona test when they stay overnight in Saarland, as government spokesman Alexander Zeyer announced on Thursday.

The Baden-Württemberg court saw the break in the basic right to freedom of movement as disproportionate. The country was also unable to demonstrate that hotels and guest houses are the “drivers” of the infection, so that drastic measures are necessary. It is also unreasonable for applicants to present negative corona tests taken up to 48 hours before arrival. One could not guarantee that travelers could get a corona test in such a short time (Ref .: 1S3 3156/20).

Kretschmann announces exception for business trips

A few hours earlier, Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) declared in the Stuttgart state parliament that he wanted to loosen the ban on accommodation a little. He said they would hold on to it in principle – with one exception. It should be kept for business trips. The exemption should apply until November 8th.

At their meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Wednesday in Berlin, the group of heads of government was unable to agree on a uniform course on the subject of the ban on accommodation. It should be discussed again after the autumn break. However, the federal and state governments had agreed, among other things, on expanding the mask requirement, limiting the number of guests at private celebrations, contact restrictions in public spaces and a curfew for restaurants.

