“Well, telephones are prohibited. It is not called. Why does he have to call the family and why does he have to have a mobile phone? ”, Dolores Rubio, the manager of the Príncipe de Asturias Hospital in Alcalá de Henares, is heard saying about what, in her opinion, should be done when a patient with covid must be transferred. In particular, if the transfer is made to the controversial pandemic hospital that the regional government of Madrid it rushed to open in December last year amid fierce criticism.

The Nurse Isabel Zendal hospital, 80 thousand square meters near the Barajas airport that the Community of Madrid built in three months and with double its initial budget -which was around 50 million euros-, is the letter that the Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso brings out every time he has to talk about the pandemic that here, in Spain, has already infected almost three million people in the last thirteen months.

The recording of a work meeting at the Alcalá de Henares hospital revealed more unfortunate statements from the manager Rubio: “It will be communicated (to the family) but when they are ready to move. It is necessary to inform but when (the patient) is already leaving the hospital -said Rubio to his collaborators-. Sure, they are internal rules. In an embassy they do not let you enter with the telephone ”.

An intensive therapy room in a hospital in Barcelona. The pandemic has already infected almost three million people in Spain. Photo: REUTERS

Rain of criticism

Immediately voices were raised calling for the resignation of the official that, in addition to her position at the Alcalá hospital, she has been an advisor to the Popular Party (PP) for more than a decade, where President Díaz Ayuso is active.

Even the vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado -who belongs to Ciudadanos, the party with which the PP joined to govern Madrid-, stated: “You cannot deprive a patient of speaking with his family, he cannot It can deprive you of having a mobile phone, ”said Aguado. And the people who advocate for that, I think they should not be in the position they are occupying at the moment.

“I put myself in the shoes of people who cannot have their families accompanying them in the hospital and it is inadmissible for the manager to show that attitude,” added the Madrid vice president.

However, for now, Díaz Ayuso refuses to ask the manager of the Alcalá hospital to resign.

She prefers to victimize the situation of the hospital that she herself inaugurated without patients and with a protest of health workers at the door.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, of the Popular Party, defends the controversial inauguration of a pandemic hospital. Photo: AFP

Complaints and controversy

Díaz Ayuso denounced that the Zendal -which bears the name of the Spanish nurse who participated in the expedition that brought the smallpox vaccine to America in the 19th century- suffers damage and sabotageUnplugged appliances, disconnected ventilation systems, clogged pipes, drug theft.

Until now, there is no judicial investigation or evidence to confirm the attacks on the hospital that has a capacity for 1,000 patients and that, of the almost 700 professionals it needs to cover hospital needs, it was inaugurated with only 100.

“There is no permanent emergency hospital of these characteristics and also located next to an international airport such as Madrid Barajas-Adolfo Suárez, with connection to high-speed lines, to the transport network that will connect directly with the hospital,” he said. the president of the Community of Madrid on the day of the inauguration. It is a true healthcare lung, an oxygen pump ”, defended the official.

“A large public hospital cannot be bad news for anyone unless the political sectarianism sees it that way,” Díaz Ayuso ironized at the time.

“Stethoscopes that have disappeared, thefts, breaks, broken switch doors, medicine boxes, which curiously, disappear in the hospital,” the regional president listed this Thursday at the Madrid Assembly session. And he pointed to the center-left party Más País, a detachment from Podemos in the last general elections of 2019, as the person responsible.

Madrid. Correspondent

CB