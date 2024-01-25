Home page politics

In federal politics, support for a ban on the AfD is reserved. Bremen's Interior Senator Ulrich Mäurer is now bringing the state level into play.

Berlin – The AfD is currently experiencing resistance – not only from the political side, but also from the population in the form of street protests. But the question of whether a ban on the party should be sought is highly controversial. Some fear this could play into the hands of right-wing populists and turn them into “martyrs.” The Office for the Protection of the Constitution has already classified the party as “certainly right-wing extremist” in three federal states – nationwide it is considered a suspected case.

Prominent politicians such as Nancy Faeser from the SPD, Friedrich Merz from the CDU and Markus Söder from the CSU have spoken out against a possible Ban proceedings against the AfD pronounced. Ulrich Mäurer, Bremen's Interior Senator and member of the SPD, is now bringing “a first step” into play in the debate.

Debate about AfD ban: Bremen politician Mäurer wants to “increase pressure”

Mäurer said on Wednesday (January 24th) in the Bremen parliament that a ban on the AfD in Thuringia, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt would represent a “first important step”. He emphasized, according to the news agency dpathat only a broad alliance that reached across state borders could enable a successful ban of the party at the federal level. Mäurer announced: “We will increase the pressure.”

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution has been monitoring the Identitarian movement for a decade, as Mäurer emphasized. This could be a reference to Martin Sellner, the former leader of the Identitarians in Austria, and the reports of the radical meeting in November. Mäurer said: “Now a new quality has been reached where this madness is setting a precedent” and added in the context of the protests against right-wing extremism: “We don’t want to be accused of having missed the situation.”

“YouGov” survey: Secret meeting research damages the AfD’s image

The legal requirements for a possible procedure to ban the AfD are high. The application would have to be submitted by the Bundestag, Bundesrat or the federal government. The revelations about a Meeting of right-wing radicals in Potsdam triggered the recent street protests, but possible overthrow plans against the Federal Republic would have to be proven in a lengthy process, such as the one Mirror emphasized.

According to a recent survey by YouGov The protests have already had a negative impact on support for the AfD. 49 percent of the almost 2,300 respondents said that this had influenced their opinion of the AfD. However, 14 percent said that the reports had a positive influence on their opinion of the AfD. 24 percent were undecided. For 29 percent of those surveyed, the reports had a negative impact on the image of the CDU and CSU.

The research network Corrective revealed that Martin Sellner, the former leader of the right-wing extremist Identitarian movement in Austria, said he discussed options at the November meeting “Remigration” had spoken. Some AfD politicians as well as individual members of the CDU and the very conservative Union of Values ​​were also present. (frs with dpa)

