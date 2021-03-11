The announcement fell like a hair on the soup, on February 25, during the press point of Olivier Véran. France has a new ally in the battle waged against Covid-19: bamlanivimab, a singing name designating a synthetic antibody produced by the American laboratory Eli Lilly and temporarily authorized by the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Products health (ANSM). “Some 83 hospitals have already received thousands of this treatment”, enthused the Minister of Health, without giving more details. Suddenly, these announcements sparked controversy.

1. A treatment that does not work?

Indicated for “The treatment of mild to moderate symptomatic forms of Covid-19”, according to the note from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) accompanying the temporary authorization for use (ATU), bamlanivimab should be administered in a “Maximum period of five days after the onset of symptoms”. Reserved for patients over 80 years of age particularly at risk (dialysis, kidney transplant, chemotherapy …), it would be supposed to prevent serious forms and hospitalizations.

But, very quickly, skeptical voices were raised. On February 28, the citizen association Citizen4Science highlights the “Lack of evidence”, in the words of its president Fabienne Pinson, concerning the effectiveness of bamlanivimab. It is quickly followed by the French Society of Pharmacology and Therapeutics (SFPT) which also underlines the lack of solidity of the results of phase 2 clinical trials when the antibody is administered alone and not in a cocktail with other antibodies. monoclonal.

“One study shows encouraging results with a drop in viral load, but another only finds this when the antibody is combined with a second antibody”, explained Xavier de Lamballerie, virologist, during a press conference of the ANRS (National Agency for Research on AIDS) / Infectious Diseases, responsible for constituting a cohort of patients to monitor and support the ATU of bamlanivimab. “It has been known for many years that the use of a single monoclonal antibody for infections by RNA genome viruses, such as Sars-CoV-2, can lead to the selection of mutants which resist the action of this antibody ‘, he added. A significant risk, while the variants of the virus progress.

Used for several years now to treat cancers or inflammatory diseases, monoclonal antibodies attack, in the case of Covid-19, the protein of the virus which it uses to penetrate and infect human cells. Like vaccines, they therefore risk being bypassed by variants. “The effectiveness of this treatment on the 20H / 501Y.V2 (known as South African) and 20J / 501Y.V3 (so called Brazilian) variants has not been demonstrated”, underlines the DGS.

“It is currently a solution, while waiting to have cocktails of antibodies” who should happen ” in the next weeks “, estimates the infectious disease specialist at the Toulouse University Hospital, Guillaume Martin-Blondel.

2. A very political decision?

“I don’t understand why we have to use it, we know that it doesn’t work alone”, says a hospital source. According to her, on this treatment, the government is betting “Political, to show that he is doing something”. An opinion shared by Fabienne Pinson, who castigates “A head of state who takes himself for a scientist”! According to newspaper information the world, bamlanivimab orders would be “The result of meetings on treatments chaired (…) by Emmanuel Macron”.

Finally, suspicions of conflicts of interest weigh on the decision of the executive. Some observers have indeed pointed out that Béatrice Cazeneuve, member of the management committee of Lilly France and in charge of “national and regional access to new products”, is also the wife of the deputy LaREM from Gers, Jean-René Cazeneuve. His two sons are close advisers to the Macronist power. Contacted by Release, the laboratory ensured that “Béatrice Cazeneuve was not involved in the discussions relating to this authorization and more generally on the bamlanivimab file”.

3. Co-financing by the American taxpayer

Another aspect that questions: a significant cost. France has already acquired 100,000 doses for a price of over 1,700 euros per unit. Germany, she paid 400 million euros for 200,000 doses, or 2,000 euros per injection. “1,000 euros per dose, we don’t even know what that means. This does not remunerate the effectiveness of the antibody, it just remunerates what the manufacturer needs to reimburse himself for the purchase of the patent he had ”, explains Olivier Maguet, head of the Medicine price mission at Médecins du Monde.

Concretely, the American group Eli Lilly has joined forces with AbCellera, a Canadian company specializing in the research of therapeutic antibodies, to develop its anti-Covid treatments. Development costs have been shared between the two laboratories, even if it is the American firm that takes care of production and distribution. If we do not know the possible repurchase amount of the patent for this drug, it is likely that it will end with ten zeros. “Today, the entry ticket for a patent is worth tens of billions of dollars”, specifies Olivier Maguet.

While states are currently paying 1,000 to 2,000 euros for a dose of this antibody treatment, private pharmaceutical companies have not developed it without public aid. Far from it. The US government, which has ordered hundreds of thousands of doses, is actually paying twice for the drug. When we look at the conditions for the development of bamlanivimab, we see that the Canadian firm AbCellera has worked with a US government agency.

In addition, the United States had already put its hand directly in the pocket to allow the discovery of this treatment. The tool used by the Canadian laboratory AbCellera to find effective antibodies was funded by a US $ 30 million pandemic prevention program. More recently, Operation Warp Speed, a public aid mechanism set up by Donald Trump to deal with the health crisis, provided financial support for Eli Lilly’s research program.

4. French production and profits in sight

Despite a still dissuasive price, which is added to an efficiency more than discussed, the order book of Eli Lilly is filling. To produce the hundreds of thousands of doses recently purchased by France and Germany, the group relies, among others, on its French factory. In Fegersheim (Bas-Rhin), a bamlanivimab production line was opened at the end of the year to meet Canadian and American demand. The objective was then to produce a million doses before the 1er January 2021, with an increase in the pace expected from the first quarter. The launch of the manufacture of this new product did not revolutionize the operation of the plant. Only a few additional equipment has been purchased by Lilly France, for an unknown amount, which will quickly be absorbed by future profits.