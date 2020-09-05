F.This year is unusual for Hans-Eckhard Sommer. When he moved to the head of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), the thousands of employees were still very busy with the consequences of 2015. Now, in the coronavirus crisis, hundreds are helping out at the Federal Employment Agency – this is also possible because significantly fewer asylum seekers come to Germany during the crisis.

WORLD: Mr. Sommer, with regard to rejected asylum seekers, the Federal Government spoke of a “national effort”. Those who do not receive protection should return to their country of origin. Either through voluntary departure – or deportations. Why is it so bad?