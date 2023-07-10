Antonio Vega-Rivas (left) and Manuel Trillo, in the bamboo nursery built in the Guadalquivir valley at the end of June. PACO BRIDGES

Bamboo is a giant grass, but it is still a humble herbaceous plant of the grass family (poaceae) with very unique characteristics: some species grow between 70 centimeters and one meter in a single day, it is capable of fixing between three and four times more CO₂ than other plants, it flowers once every 100 or 150 years on average to die later, its roots do not go deeper than 100 centimeters, although the height of its stems can exceed 25 meters in just three years, when reaches maturity, and with no more than three square meters can provide shade over a surface up to 60 times larger. Manuel Trillo and Antonio Vega-Rivas, two biologists trained at the University of Seville, have created the first certified non-invasive bamboo nursery in Europe, a botanical laboratory to investigate and apply all the benefits of this herb, about which more prejudices weigh rooted than the rhizomes of the plant.

There are hotels, houses, schools and bridges made of bamboo. This grass, the fastest growing in the world, provides food, shade, oxygen and is capable of reducing the ambient temperature by up to 15 degrees compared to a surface in the sun. However, it drags the false flag of being considered invasive, despite the fact that only twenty of the more than 1,500 identified species are considered as invasive and only in some regions.

More information

“Prejudice comes from confusing origin with behavior. The potato or the tomato or the orange are not native to Europe either, but they are not invasive. The root of the bamboo is central, not like the grass. It only generates a clump [vástagos, flores o espigas que nacen de un mismo pie]”, says Vega-Rivas.

Vega-Rivas’s father, who was a technical architect, began to be interested in these plants and passed on his passion to his son who, already a biologist, and together with his partner Manuel Trillo, created an ecological botanical laboratory to investigate and introduce this plant. plant as an ornamental, industrial and bioclimatic element, among other uses. From there he was born the bamboo shoplocated a few kilometers from the Andalusian capital and which is the first European nursery for this plant for non-invasive species.

Manuel Trillo (left) and Antonio Vega-Rivas, in the non-invasive bamboo nursery created in Seville. PACO BRIDGES

“We gathered 10,000 seeds of which 7,500 germinated and we selected about 400 based on their characteristics,” explains Vega-Rivas while showing different species adapted to different climatic conditions in the botanical laboratory, which covers only one hectare and located in the Guadalquivir valley. : some bear up to -12 degrees and survived Filomena while others grow in deserts. The gigantic green mass contrasts with the neighboring farms planted with sunflowers and potatoes. At the entrance door, 40 degrees are registered on the asphalt of the access road. In the nursery, 25.1.

Inside, only the birds can be heard, despite the fact that, just 50 meters away, fifty workers harvest the potato harvest. The virtues of bamboo as a screen against noise have been extensively researched and studies show that it is a suitable absorbent acoustic material.

But the potential of this herbaceous giant is enormous. Known for being key in the panda feedingto the point of having conditioned its physiognomy, according to what is published Scientific Reportsbamboo has been present in human life since the beginning of time.

Plantation of different species in La Bambusería, the ecological nursery created in Seville. PACO BRIDGES

And this permanent presence is due to the fact that, in addition to also being a source of food, its special structure, analyzed in a study of National Science Reviewhas not gone unnoticed by humans, who have used the plant for all kinds of constructions or for save up to 20% of energy in the transport of heavy objects with a simple rod. “These remarkable but simple tools can potentially reduce the wearer’s energy effort,” explains Ryan Schroeder of the University of Calgary in Journal of experimental biology.

Another article, published in GCB Bioenergy describes how bamboo can be a resource to develop renewable energy. “Bioethanol and biochar are the main products that can be obtained,” explains Zhiwei Liang, from the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

The key to bamboo’s versatility lies in the spatial distribution of the fibers in the hollow cylinders, which is optimized to enhance their rigidity and bending capacity. “Mimicking bamboo’s model of lightness and hardness, an approach called biomimetics, has proven successful in solving many problems in material development,” says Motohiro Sato of Hokkaido University and author of research in Plos One. In this sense, the water-carrying membrane inside bamboo, which allows it to be the fastest growing plant in the world, has inspired a team of Queensland University of Technology research to develop more efficient electrodes for batteries that could allow them to recharge at a much faster rate.

Experimental greenhouse with bamboo species. PACO BRIDGES

The list of uses and applications of the nature of bamboo is enormous, from the production of biodegradable kitchenware to the manufacture of bicycles or furniture, passing through all branches of construction. And the two Spanish biologists have entered this path. “We have never stopped research,” says Trillo, who had to complement his knowledge of biology with that of agriculture, a practical master’s degree provided by his neighbor Emilio Jiménez, without whose teachings they would not have been able to carry out the project, as admitted by the investigator.

The commitment with the botanical laboratory made Vega-Rivas become the first legal exporter of bamboo from Thailand or that they do not stop experimenting with hybridization to obtain plants with special characteristics depending on their use or the area in which they are going to be cultivating or chasing unique seeds around the world, which can cost up to 10 dollars each grain, to get a nursery of up to 200 varieties.

One of the applications with immediate application potential and short-term effects is the creation of pest-resistant and shady green spaces in specific areas, where bioclimatic solutions can be achieved with minimal land use (they can even be planted in pots). and without harming the built surface.

Bamboo stalks of different species grown in Seville. PACO BRIDGES

They talk about areas close to highways, schoolyards, industrial estates, squares without shade, domestic fences, avenues or areas devoid of vegetation. They do not defend bamboo as an alternative solution to the native flora, but rather as a tool for surgical intervention in spaces where a quick green cover is necessary, which captures the greatest amount of CO₂ possible and provides 35% more oxygen and a shade capable of reducing the heat in 15 degrees when the environmental conditions are extreme.

The price per meter covered by bamboo can vary between 70 euros and up to 500 euros, depending on the production cost of the plant and the uniqueness of the species that is required. This grass can provide a structure of centennial longevity, at a lower price per square meter of construction and with a higher water consumption in the first three years and much less after maturity and during the resting seasons.

To defend it they have a scientific arsenal. like an investigation published in Nature on 293 European cities that shows that urban spaces, even if they are green, concentrate between two and four times more heat than those covered by trees or tall plants; and up to three studies on the greater potential of bamboo forests to capture CO₂ compared to other forest masses.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.