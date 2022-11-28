Year 2022 It has been quite strange as far as horror movies are concerned, since not long ago it was confirmed Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, tape that will bring back the happy characters but with a sinister touch. And apparently this is not going to be the end, since it was confirmed a couple of hours ago that a tape of Bambi would also be in production.

Jagged Edge Productions will bring this new adaptation and will bear the name of Bambi: The Reckoning, which, as the name indicates, will be a reckoning on the part of the friendly and tender characters. This could be a kind of revenge on the part of the deer, since in the classic the hunters end the life of her mother and take her away.

Production will start at the end of January 2023. As mentioned, the story is not set yet, but it is clear that it is going to be a thriller or slasher just like with the yellow bear. Scott Jeffrey he is slated to direct the film. He will work together with the producer Rhys Frake-Waterfieldwho already has experience in parody terror.

This is what the director says about it:

The movie will be an incredibly dark retelling of the 1928 story we all know and love. Taking inspiration from the design used in Netflix’s The Ritual, Bambi will be a ferocious killing machine that lurks in the wild. Get ready for a Bambi full of rage!

For now, a release date has not been set.

Via: DreadCentral