Soviet films gave us countless quotes for literally all occasions. The excellent work of screenwriters, directors, and often actors, immediately after the premiere, as they say, went to the people and remained there, defining a kind of cultural code that is quite understandable to any resident of the former USSR. These quotes are widely used now, also because the films from which they are taken are still regularly shown not only on television, but also on the big screen as part of retrospective programs of various festivals.

But the audience liked not only phrases filled with some meaning, but also what at first glance seemed completely meaningless. However, each such remark had a background, and it was perceived almost unambiguously, because everyone remembered in what situation this nonsense was uttered or sung.

“Lanfren-lanfra”

A song called “Dove” composer Viktor Lebedev and poet Yuri Ryashentsev wrote for the film “Midshipmen, forward!”. In the picture it was performed by the played Mikhail Boyarsky a French agent, Chevalier de Brillie, and, of course, Boyarsky himself sang. However, this song is now called “Dove”, perhaps, only the authors or announcers. Each verse contains the refrain “lanfren-lanfra”, under this name this lyrical composition is known:

“Into my old garden, lanfren-lanfra

Fly my dove

There dreams hang, lanfren-lanfra

On all the branches, dove. ”

Ryashentsev was asked about this refrain more than once. He explained that the words themselves do not mean anything, this is the old French vocalization, onomatopoeia, and compared them with the Russian “oh-lyuli”. According to the poet, he found this vocalization in old French songs and used it to make Boyarsky’s hero look “more French.”

“Burglafa”

In the chorus of “Songs of d’Artagnan” from the film Georgy Yungvald-Khilkevich “D’Artagnan and the Three Musketeers” seems to be impossible. Boyarsky sings: “Purkua pa?” (in French – “Pourquoi pas?”). The next line contains the translation: “Why not?” But, apparently, the pronunciation of the same Boyarsky, who played the noble and brave Gascon, had an effect, and this “Purcua pa” was not “translated” as soon as possible. And as an unknown “burglaf” – too. However, in the songs from “The Three Musketeers” there are enough such moments, you can recall at least “the beauty Ikuku” (“beauty and the cup” in the original). Note that the author of the lyrics for these compositions was also Yuri Ryashentsev.

“Bambarbia! Kirgudu! “

Comedy Leonid Gaidai generally were an inexhaustible source of various catch phrases. The “Prisoner of the Caucasus, or Shurik’s New Adventures” was no exception, the audience picked up a lot of quotes from it. But the most mysterious of them was the hero’s remark Yuri Nikulin (Goonies) who told her Shurik (Alexander Demyanenko) during a discussion of the bride kidnapping ceremony. Hero Frunzik Mkrtchyan (assistant and driver of comrade Saakhov) translated this phrase as follows: “If you refuse, they will hang you.” But then he made it clear that this was a joke. Although who knows, it might not be a joke. In any case, the true meaning of “bambarbia” and “kirgudu” remained unknown. Now these two words are used mainly in an ironic sense, for example as a greeting. But everyone remembers about “slaughter”.

“Uno momento”

A small scene from the “Formula of Love” Mark Zakharova suddenly found a life separate from the film for the creators. “The Neapolitan Song” (as it is officially called) was composed by the composer Gennady Gladkov, he also came up with a text for it, in which one should not look for any meaning: this is onomatopoeia of the Italian language, containing separate and almost unrelated words. However, the very “uno momento” has since firmly established itself in the Russian language, but the phrase “And this abyss swallowed her at one moment” has become synonymous with the sad end of something.

“Pepelats”

Now this word means any dilapidated car or vehicle in general that has not seen a repair box for a long time. However, you can call anything like that. In comedy George Danelia “Kin-Dza-Dza!” this word was used to describe an interstellar ship (according to the Chatlan-Patzak dictionary), which flies with the help of a gravicapa. “Pepelats” comes from the Georgian word “butterfly” (“ash”), but this is only one of the versions, although the most plausible. In principle, Danelia’s film presented a lot of quotes, but, perhaps, the entire older generation of Russian citizens knows the Chatlan language.

“Abyrvalg”

The mysterious word uttered by the dog turned into a human in the story Mikhail Bulgakov Heart of a Dog (and in the film adaptation Vladimir Bortko) is deciphered simply: so, Professor Preobrazhensky quickly realizes that this is the sign “Glavryba”, read the other way around. The dog always approached her from one side and “read” the letters as they appeared in the field of vision. This word did not enter our language immediately after the story was written: “Heart of a Dog” was not published during Bulgakov’s lifetime, in the 1960s the story was distributed in samizdat, and only in the 1980s it spread widely throughout the USSR. Well, there Bortko’s film arrived in time (released in 1988), after which it became even a little embarrassing not to know about “abyrvalg”.

