NBABam Adebayo has led the Miami Heat to a win over the Boston Celtics. With 31 points, ten rebounds and six assists, the 24-year-old American had a large share in his team’s profit in the playoffs (103–109).

Jimmy Butler missed the second half of the game. One of Miami’s star players dropped out with a knee injury. Miami dominated the game but things got tense after Boston fought back to a deficit of only one point (92-93).

The Miami Heat now leads 2-1 in the NBA Eastern Division Finals. The team that wins four matches qualifies for the final battle of the play-offs against the winner of the western division. In that final, the Golden State Warriors lead against the Dallas Mavericks (2-0).