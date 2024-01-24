Balzanelli: “Reform or we will have to create the 118 party”

This could be the right time reform of 118. In the Senate Health Commission, the bill for the legislative reform of the Territorial Urgency Emergency System, of which Castellone is the first signatory, was re-presented by Mariolina Castellone (M5S) together with President Franco Zaffini (FdI). The bill was illustrated today in a press conference in the Senate.

“The reform of the 118 System can no longer be postponed – he underlines Mario Balzanelli, president of Sis 118 – There are over 7 and a half million requests for help, we carry out almost 5 million interventions to save lives. It is not possible that for 30 years, systematically, the 118 that saves lives, the 118 that saved Italy from Covid, will be forgotten. If we stopped for ten minutes it would be a catastrophe. Let's hope we don't have to get into politics and create the 118 party, so as not to be ignored anymore, because we can't take it anymore.”

For Balzanelli, it is “essential, with the forthcoming legislative reform, now part of the work of the Senate Health Commission, to drastically review the 112 implementation model in Italy, maintaining direct access to 118 by anyone who is at the 'suddenly in danger of life, as clearly permitted by European legislation, and as strongly recommended by the European Resuscitation Council in 2016 and 2021, to avoid potentially catastrophic losses of time, due to the 'double passage' of the rescue request between operating centers “.

It is also necessary to “configure the 118 System as a territorial emergency department, with provincial significance, with an operations center that also acts as a primary regulator and expert in the flow between all the requests for help arriving at the various operations centers soon to be established in the various territories (Territorial operations center for primary care, Operations center for continuity of care, Operations center 112); define the standard of an advanced 118 aid station, i.e. with a doctor and nurse on board, for every 60,000 inhabitants; reactivate and strengthen the points of territorial first responders (PPIT), such as 'fixed' medical and nursing stations, capable of carrying out a significant filtering action on the territories, reducing overcrowding in emergency rooms”.

The reform must provide, states Balzanelli, “the provision in the 118 operations centers of technologies that allow the geolocation of the user, as well as the remote creation, in cases of particularly high criticality, of telemedicine, telediagnosis and teleconsultation paths; the possibility, on an optional basis, for affiliated doctors to move to employment while remaining in 118 and maintaining the seniority accrued in previous years; the provision of specific environmental and biological risk allowances for doctors, nurses and driver-rescuers; the provision and adequate provision of fleet of emergency vehicles, for each region, in order to ensure that the red codes reach the scenarios in very short times and as congruent as possible with the time standards established by the legislator (8 minutes from the call in the urban area and 20 minutes from the call in extra-urban area); the establishment of the professional profile of the driver-rescuer”.

“As 118 operators we ask, in full awareness of how crucial we are for the temporary protection of community life, and with a renewed act of trust, to be valued and not rather, as has been the case for decades, completely forgotten by the State”, concludes Balzanelli, “deeply” thanking Castellone and Zaffini for their commitment to the legislative reform of 118.