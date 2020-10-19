Balwinder Singh, the personal security guard of the BJP leader who was arrested on October 8 during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state secretariat march, has been granted bail. In fact, during a BJP rally in Bengal, a video allegedly surfaced of the police beating Balvinder Singh and pulling his turban. A dispute arose after this. Balwinder Singh is currently in the custody of Howrah Police.Earlier, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had asked the state government to immediately release private security officer Balwinder Singh. He said that this is a case of human rights violation. His turban fell while arresting Singh last week. Dhankhar said that a team of ex-soldiers met him and demanded that the case against ex-serviceman Singh be withdrawn.

Governor requested to release Balwinder Singh

The governor had tweeted that a delegation of ex-servicemen met me and demanded withdrawal of the case registered against Balwinder Singh and immediate release. Human rights violations are being done by the West Bengal Police. He said that Mamta Banerjee is requested to release Balwinder Singh and withdraw the case. The governor had met Singh’s wife Karamjit Kaur and her son three days earlier. He also met a Sikh delegation from Delhi on 11 October and said that instead of justifying his action, the police should rectify it.