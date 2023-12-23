One person killed and four hospitalized: this is the toll of the shooting that occurred near a library in Baltimore, Maryland. A man armed with a gun began shooting during the night, in the parking lot next to the Woodlawn Branch Library, and then ran away. When police arrived, they found a white car riddled with bullets, the body of a man and four people seriously injured. The hunt for the killer has been underway for hours. The police have publicly asked for the help of possible witnesses who can help identify him.