From: Robin Dittrich

In Baltimore, a container ship rammed a bridge and caused the structure to collapse. The ship has already attracted attention in the past.

Baltimore – At around 1:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning (March 26), it was reported that a Container ship rammed the Francis Scott Key Bridge had. At least seven people are still missing (as of March 26, 6 p.m.). The cause of the accident is still unclear for the time being.

Container ship hits bridge in Baltimore – this is what is known about the ship and crew

With the missing people These are supposed to be people who were on the bridge at the time of the accident. As the New York Times writes that the crew of the ship is well and there are no injuries there. There were also two pilots among the crew, as the shipping company announced. The ship “Dali”, which apparently rammed the bridge without intention, was supposed to sail from Baltimore to Sri Lanka. The ship is almost 290 meters long and left the port of Baltimore at one a.m. local time.

A container ship rammed a bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday morning – this is what is known about the ship and crew. © picture alliance/dpa/WJLA/AP

As the shipping company Maersk announced on Tuesday, it had chartered the “Dali” on a temporary basis. The ship is otherwise operated by the charter company Synergy Group. The containers on the “Dali” are said to have contained cargo from several customers. There are said to be no Maersk crew or personnel on the ship. The specially hired local pilots were actually supposed to prevent exactly such accidents from occurring. Maersk is the second largest container shipping company in the world – MSC is in first place.

Bridge accident in Baltimore: “Dali” involved in an incident in 2016

“We are horrified by what happened in Baltimore, our thoughts are with those affected by the accident,” Maersk wrote shortly after the accident. “We are following the investigators’ and Synergy’s investigations and doing our best to provide our customers with updates.”

Records from the Electronic Quality Shipping Information System (Equasis) – a global information system – had shown that the container ship “Dali” had already been inspected 27 times since it was built in 2015, writes CNN. Overall, there were two defects in the ship. Initially there was a shortage in 2016 due to “structural conditions”. As can be seen from the Equasis records, this was described as hull damage which impaired seaworthiness.

In June 2023, a shortage of propulsion and auxiliary machinery was discovered in San Antonio, Chile. This could have affected measuring devices, thermometers and much more. In 2016, the “Dali” was involved in another incident in the port of Antwerp – where the defect was also discovered. In Antwerp, the “Dali” is said to have driven its stern into a quay wall. However, no defects were reported during the last inspection in September 2023. (rd/dpa)