NAfter a highway bridge collapsed in Baltimore, adverse conditions are hampering recovery efforts. Because of the bad weather and the rubble, it has not yet been possible to send divers back into the water, said the governor of the US state of Maryland, Wes Moore, on Sunday on the US broadcaster CNN. It is an “incredibly complicated situation”.

On Sunday, the authorities announced that they had removed a first, 200-ton piece of the collapsed bridge. The first section of the bridge was lifted last night “after completing cutting out the upper portion of one of the northern sections,” said Coast Guard spokeswoman Kimberly Reaves.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said that “despite the incredibly complicated situation, progress is beginning to be made.” Due to bad weather conditions and submerged debris, divers could not help with the work.

Provisional channel should make help easier

Since a container ship collided with a bridge pillar and the bridge collapsed, the steel frame has been blocking passage from the port of Baltimore, and the damaged ship “Dali” is also still at the scene of the accident. Work has begun to clear the debris field in the water – this involves, among other things, cutting through the massive steel beams of the destroyed bridge and lifting them out of the way using cranes.

The aim is to initially create a temporary canal through which additional boats can reach the scene of the accident for rescue and clean-up work. This is “the first of many, many, many steps forward,” Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said Saturday.

According to the responsible authorities, it will probably take a long time until the port of Baltimore can be reached again. “A ship almost as big as the Eiffel Tower is stuck in the canal and the Key Bridge is on top of it,” Moore said on CNN on Sunday. “So it’s going to be a long road.”

On Tuesday night (local time), a container ship rammed a support pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused the more than 2.5 kilometer long, four-lane highway bridge to collapse. Several people were killed. The bodies of two men have already been recovered from a pickup truck in seven meters of water, and the search is still ongoing for four missing people. Authorities believe the men are dead. According to the information, these were construction workers of Latin American origin who were repairing potholes on the bridge at the time of the accident.