A crane works next to the Dali cargo ship. in the port of Baltimore, USA | Photo: EFE/Michael Reynolds

The investigations into the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge, in Baltimore, United States, focus on the technical failure that resulted in the blackout of the Dali ship. The vessel collided with one of the bridge pillars in the early hours of Tuesday, resulting in the death of at least six people.

The answers will have implications not only for international shipping, but also for those responsible for damage estimated at more than $2 billion, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Before the accident, the ship had notified the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) about the loss of control and the possibility of colliding with the bridge, according to a report cited by broadcaster ABC.

Work to restore the bridge began on Saturday. Local authorities face a lengthy and challenging process to clear a full section of the bridge and create a “temporary channel.” More vessels are expected to participate in the process, which will last several days.

Furthermore, the release of the cargo ship and access to the port, the 17th largest in the United States, are also among the priorities of local authorities. At least seven ships, including container ships and tankers, are parked at the terminal.