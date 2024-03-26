NFollowing a ship collision, a bridge collapsed in the city of Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday, according to the Maryland State Transportation Authority. It was initially unclear how many vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

According to CNN, at least 20 people are missing. Fire department spokesman Kevin Cartwright confirmed this to the US broadcaster: “We assume that there may be up to 20 people and several vehicles in the Patapsco River.” According to him, a semi-trailer truck was among the vehicles involved in the accident.

Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace said two people were rescued from the water, according to CNN. One of the rescued people was uninjured, the other was in a serious condition and was taken to hospital.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said at a press conference on Tuesday morning (local time) that several workers were on the bridge at the time of the collapse. According to Wiedefeld, they repaired parts of the road on behalf of his ministry. A meeting point has been set up for the family members of possible victims.

“It’s like the Titanic.”

Coast guards and rescue divers are still on duty, but the search is made difficult by frost and poor visibility. According to the fire department, the temperatures in the port area are -1 degrees Celsius. “It could be a little colder than that. And I'm sure the water temperature is even colder… And that can be a problem and a risk for our divers,” Cartwright told CNN.

A trucker who regularly passes the bridge told CBS News that he had no hopes for the people who might have fallen into the water. The water in the harbor is so incredibly cold at this time of year. “It's like the Titanic.” A CBS reporter on the scene said the bridge was “basically completely gone.”

State of emergency declared in Baltimore

However, the crew of the ship that rammed the bridge was in good health, the owner confirmed to the New York Times. As several US media reported, citing the Coast Guard, the “Dali” was a container ship that was supposed to sail from Baltimore to Sri Lanka under the Singapore flag. The ship is almost 290 meters long.

The Marinetraffic portal said that the “Dali” left the port of Baltimore at 1 a.m. (local time). According to CNN, data shows that the ship changed course shortly before impact and headed toward a bridge pier. The ship's lights also flickered.





The first emergency calls were received around 1:30 a.m., reported the New York Times and CBS News, citing the Coast Guard and the fire department.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge crosses the Patapsco River in the metropolis in the northeast of the USA. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, it is more than 2.5 kilometers long and has four lanes. The bridge is named after Francis Scott Key, author of the US national anthem “Star-Spangled Banner,” and was opened in 1977.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scoot and Baltimore County Chief Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. were informed of the accident and announced the start of rescue efforts. “Please pray for those affected,” Olszewski wrote on X. Scott announced a visit to the scene of the accident.

The governor of Maryland declared a state of emergency in the US state after the collapse. His office is in close contact with US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of Baltimore, the board of directors of the district of the same name and the emergency services, said a statement by Governor Wes Moore published on Platform X on Tuesday. We are working together across teams so that we can quickly request help from the US government.