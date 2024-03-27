Baltimore Bridge Crash | Two dead bodies have been found in the wake of the Baltimore bridge crash

Six people were reported missing following the Baltimore bridge crash.

of Baltimore two bodies have been found in the water after the bridge accident, the authorities said at midnight Finnish time, according to the Reuters news agency.

In Baltimore, USA, the more than 2.5 kilometer long Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed almost completely on Tuesday night local time, when a cargo ship leaving the port of Baltimore crashed into it.

The authorities said on Tuesday that six construction workers were missing due to the accident, and large-scale search operations were carried out in the area on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening local time, the authorities suspended rescue operations because the missing were no longer believed to be alive. The search continued on Wednesday.