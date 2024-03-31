Baltimore Bridge Crash | The first part removed from the structures of the destroyed bridge

They want to find the bodies of the dead before opening the port.

of the United States The first section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which was destroyed in Baltimore on Tuesday, has been removed, officials said on Sunday.

In the gigantic operation, a bridge structure weighing an estimated 200 tons was lifted. The bridge collapsed when the freighter Dali collided with it. The authorities have said that clearing the harbor area is difficult.

The parts of the collapsed bridge are separated from each other so that they can be removed. There are tons of steel scrap from deep water to be cleared. Six road workers reportedly died in the accident. The bodies of two of them have been found.

A spokesman for the US Coast Guard Kimberly Reaves said in the release that the now removed part was from the north end of the superstructure of the bridge. According to Reaves, the parts are lifted onto a separate barge before being taken to waste disposal.

The authorities hope that after removing the parts of the collapsed bridge, the bodies of the other dead could also be found and that the port could be opened to traffic as soon as possible. In addition to shipping, the accident has had immediate effects on the work of approximately 15,000 people who worked in the port.

Federal the administration has approved emergency funding of 60 million dollars for clearing work, among other things. The cost of building a new bridge can rise to a billion dollars.

Governor of Maryland Wes Moore said on Sunday that the hard work has begun.

“Progress is being made, even though the situation is incredibly complicated.”

According to Moore, the weather conditions are hindering the clearing work and that the underwater waste is preventing the divers from working at the moment.

Moore told MSNBC on Sunday that the priority is to find the bodies before the harbor channel is reopened.

According to US authorities, the ship lost control and drifted towards the bridge. The ship dropped its anchor while trying to slow down, and an emergency call was made from the ship to the authorities. The approximately 300-meter-long ship had just left the port of Baltimore with a full container load for Sri Lanka when the accident occurred.