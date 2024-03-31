Baltimore Bridge Crash | The crew is still stuck on the cargo ship that crashed into the bridge and cannot leave it

A cargo ship could be stuck in Baltimore harbor for weeks.

Cargo ship Dal's crew is still stuck on the ship that crashed into the bridge with devastating consequences in Baltimore, USA.

of The Washington Post according to the cargo ship, there are still 21 sailors. One of the crew members was injured in the collision on Tuesday, but he returned to the ship after receiving stitches.

The crew of twenty people keeps the cargo ship in working order and answers the questions of the authorities investigating the bridge accident, writes The New York Times.

“The ship's captain and crew have a duty to the ship,” says the newspaper Stephen Fraileypartner of Pacific Maritime Group, which helps in sea rescue and clearance.

The crew according to the US media, departure from the crashed ship is not in sight.

The Washington Post points to a statement by officials on Friday that it is likely that the crew will leave the ship only after the cargo ship is moved or raised from the water.

The New York Times writes that the cargo ship may remain in the port of Baltimore for weeks.

The cargo ship had just started its journey from the port of Baltimore to Sri Lanka when it hit the bridge. The picture shows the collapsed bridge on Friday.

Working in a consulting company assisting Synergy Marine, which operates the Dali cargo ship Chris James tells the paper that a crew change may be considered after the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Coast Guard complete their investigations.

The largest crane on the east coast was getting ready on Friday for clearing work in Baltimore Harbor. The scrap began to be cleared on Saturday, news reports, among other things CBS News.

Crew according to media reports, is fine despite the bridge accident. The ship is said to have plenty of food and water.

Head of the Apostleship of the Sea, a Christian organization that serves sailors arriving at the port Andrew Middleton told The New York Times that the crew has at least a TV, magazines and books on the freighter. According to the media, at the request of the crew, for example, wireless Wi-Fi base stations have also been delivered to the ship.

“When I've asked how they're doing, the answers range from good to great,” Middleton told the magazine.

Cargo ship Dali lost control and crashed into a pier on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland early Tuesday local time.

The entire central section of the four-lane bridge, a lattice structure supported by two columns, collapsed. Six people working on the bridge died.

According to The New York Times, the cargo ship was on its way to Sri Lanka carrying 4,700 containers.

Crew has received praise for quickly sending an emergency mayday message. Thanks to that, the police had time to stop the traffic going to the bridge, which, according to the authorities, probably saved lives.