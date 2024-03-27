Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Baltimore Bridge Crash | The authorities were able to examine the Dali freighter: the “black box” reveals the course of the accident

March 27, 2024
in World Europe
Baltimore Bridge Crash | The authorities were able to examine the Dali freighter: the “black box” reveals the course of the accident

The accident investigation may take up to two years.

in Baltimore On Wednesday, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was able to investigate the Dali freighter that crashed into the bridge on Tuesday night, reports include BBC and CNN.

An NTSB representative reporting on the investigation Jennifer Homendy told the press conference that at the time of the accident there were 21 crew members and two pilots on board. Earlier, the authorities had said that there were 22 crew members on board.

The ship has at least 56 containers, which contain hundreds of tons of dangerous substances and materials, such as corrosive and flammable substances, Homendy said. At least some of the containers containing hazardous material have been damaged and leaked. There are leaking containers both on the ship and in the river.

The freighter Dali collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday night local time in Baltimore, USA. As a result of the collision, the entire bridge collapsed almost immediately into the Patapsco River. Vehicles and people on the bridge also fell into the river, and at least four people are still missing. They are presumed dead. Divers found the bodies of two people in the water on Wednesday.

From the ship a VDR (Voyage Data Recorder) was also discovered, which can be considered the “black box” of ships. The device records, among other things, the movements of the ship and conversations on the bridge.

According to information received from VDR, the ship left the port of Baltimore on Tuesday at 0:39 local time. The ship entered Fort McHenry Channel at 1:07 a.m., an NTSB investigator Marcel Muise told a press conference.

Several alarms started sounding on the ship at 1.24am. At 1:26 a.m. the VDR recorded, among other things, control commands. A few seconds later, the ship's pilot radioed nearby tugboats for help. Around the same time, the ship also called the traffic authority about the ship's power outage.

At 1:27 the pilot ordered the anchor to be lowered and gave further steering orders. About 20 seconds later, he reported that Dal had lost power and was approaching the bridge. At the same time, the officer on duty of the authority responsible for traffic closed the traffic on the bridge and ordered those already on the bridge to leave the bridge.

At 1:29 a.m. the VDR recorded the sounds of the crash. A few seconds later, the pilot reported to the Coast Guard that the bridge had collapsed.

Homendy noted that, unlike an airplane's black box, a ship's “black box” is a much simpler device that stores much less information.

At the press conference, he pushed for more precise technology also in ships.

The ship's captain and, among other things, the coxswain were interviewed on Wednesday, Homendy said.

According to Homendy, the investigation may take one to two years.

