Baltimore Bridge Crash | Official: The freighter that caused the bridge collapse was inspected and in good condition

Stateside The freighter named Dali, which crashed into the bridge in Baltimore, had passed two inspections last year. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) reported on the ship's condition on Wednesday, according to Reuters and AFP news agencies.

A major bridge accident occurred in Baltimore on Tuesday, when the over 2.5 kilometer long Francis Scott Key Bridge almost completely collapsed. The bridge was hit by a Singaporean-flagged cargo ship from the port of Baltimore.

Tuesday's massive rescue operation was suspended for the night. The search for the missing will continue Wednesday as the sun rises in Baltimore. Six men are still missing and feared dead. After the bridge collapse, several vehicles and eight people fell into the water.

Port Authority according to the Dali vessel's structural integrity and the functionality of the equipment had been verified and the related certificates were valid.

Dali also passed two separate inspections of foreign port states in June and September of last year. The vessel's faulty fuel pressure gauge had been repaired last year, MPA said in a statement.

MPA has started an investigation into the accident. According to it, the ship had dropped its anchor before the collision as an emergency measure.

The 300-meter ship lost control, a report by the US Agency for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security previously estimated. The ship has reportedly hit the bridge's support structure at 1:28 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

The ship's crew had made an emergency call when the fault on the ship was noticed. The ship's electricity had also been cut off. Only a couple of minutes had passed since the emergency call, when the ship crashed into the bridge, collapsing it immediately, reported the US news channel CBS News.

In the year 2016 The Dali cargo ship had an accident in the port of Antwerp, Belgium, reported by Reuters and a British newspaper, among others The Guardian.

The ship then collided with the pier while trying to leave the container terminal. The cause of the accident was considered to be the mistakes of the ship's captain and pilot, said the ship tracking application Vessel Finder.

The ship was undergoing repairs for some time after the accident in Antwerp, reported Reuters.

Correction 27.3. 9:30 am: The cause of the accident in Antwerp, Belgium was considered to be the mistakes of the ship's captain and pilot. In the story, it was previously written incorrectly about the co-pilot instead of the pilot.