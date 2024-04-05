Baltimore Bridge Crash | Biden in Baltimore: A collapsed bridge is being rebuilt

Biden visited the site of the Baltimore bridge crash on Friday and vowed to rebuild the bridge. It is estimated to take years and cost billions of dollars.

Stateside president Joe Biden vowed at the destroyed bridge in Baltimore that it would be rebuilt.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed when a cargo ship collided with it at the end of March.

The Port of Baltimore is one of the busiest in the United States. Efforts have been made to gradually open the port's operations so that ship traffic can pass. The thousands of tons of scrap metal from the collapsed bridge is difficult to move and takes a long time.

According to Biden, the new channel to the port will be opened by the end of May. Six road workers who were working on the bridge were killed in the Baltimore crash. Biden arrived at the crash site in the presidential helicopter.

“I saw a bridge from the air torn apart — but on the ground I saw a community brought together,” Biden said.

Bridge collapsed in mere seconds when a large merchant ship called the Dali crashed into its pillar. Rebuilding the bridge is estimated to take years and cost billions of dollars. The ship is still under the collapsed bridge. It has an estimated 4,700 containers on board.

The bridge wreckers hope that when the collapsed parts of the structure have been chopped up and the wreckage lifted from the water, the rescuers would find the bodies of the still missing people. The Washington Post according to the third body was found in the water on Friday.

Biden paid tribute to the dead workers, who were immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

of Baltimore the port is one of the most significant export ports in the United States, especially in the vehicle sector. According to the calculations of the state of Maryland, about 850,000 vehicles pass through the port annually. It is feared that the collapse of the bridge and the paralysis of the port will cause extensive problems for the US economy, when goods cannot be moved.

Biden also spoke to his supporters in front of the bridge. The bridge would be repaired with “American labor and American steel”. Biden is seeking another term in the presidential election in November. Among other things, Biden has emphasized that he will return production back to the United States from China.

Biden has appealed to Congress to pass the price tag for rebuilding the bridge. Congress has been contentious about several issues so far, and there is no certainty that Biden's request would go through.

“We will get this paid for. We are going to move heaven and earth to rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible,” Biden said.