Baltimore Bridge Crash | Authorities: Freighter loses propulsion, collapses huge bridge in Baltimore

The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge is more than 1.5 miles long and is a central traffic thoroughfare in Baltimore.

Stateside A major bridge accident occurred in Baltimore early Tuesday night local time, when a cargo ship leaving the port of Baltimore collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

According to the report of the agency responsible for cyber security and infrastructure security, the cargo ship lost its propulsion when leaving the port, ABC news media reports.

After this, the ship's crew warned the authorities that they had lost control of the ship.

“The ship crashed into the bridge, causing it to completely collapse,” the agency's report states.

There is currently no definite information about the victims. According to the local authorities, at least seven people are believed to have fallen into the water, but up to 20 people may have had to rely on the water. In addition, for example The Baltimore Sun reportsthat several vehicles have fallen into the water.

According to the BBC, two people have been rescued from the water. The second condition is said to be serious.

The water is said to be around 9 degrees.

A photo of the accident scene released by the Baltimore Fire Department.

People and vehicles have fallen into the water.

A large rescue operation is underway in the area, in which, according to the BBC, several different authorities are involved. Divers and rescue teams are searching for people in the Patapsco River. The US Coast Guard and the FBI are also there.

The BBC reports that the authorities are investigating the possibility of an oil spill.

The governor of Maryland has declared a state of emergency.

US media CNN reports The ship sailing under the flag of Singapore left Baltimore and was on its way to Sri Lanka. After its departure, the approximately 300-meter ship had collided with a column supporting the bridge.

Photo of the bridge and ship from Tuesday morning.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge after the collapse.

According to Baltimore's fire chief, it is not yet clear if there was some kind of fault with the vessel that caused the collision. However, according to him, there is no reason to suspect terrorism.

At the time of the collision, there was an Indian crew of 22 on board, who are said to be in good condition.

Denmark's Maersk has confirmed that the ship carried their cargo.

Accident bridge, called Francis Scott Key, is over 2.5 kilometers long. According to the director of the rescue operation, who commented on the situation to the Baltimore Sun, the entire bridge would have collapsed into the water.

According to CNN, an important port operates in Baltimore, whose operations may be disrupted by the accident. The port is said to be the 9th largest international cargo transit port in the United States.